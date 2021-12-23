Replacing Hu Xijin, New Global Times President Seems To Be Xi Jinping’s Confidant





Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, unexpectedly announced his retirement via his personal Twitter account on December 16. Following this event, Sound of hope wrote that Xi Jinping will let one of his own take the post of editor of the Global Times to consolidate politics. According to the Sing Tao Daily articles published on December 15, Fan Zhengwei, deputy director of the People’s Daily commentary department, will take the vacant post to strengthen the political direction of the newspaper, Global Times is under the management of the People’s Daily. Fan, born in 1980 in Shaanxi, has worked as a critical commentary columnist in the People’s Daily Criticism Department since 2006. He once appeared as a spokesperson for the Editorial Representative, along with Xi Jinping, at a conference on the CCP’s work on current affairs and public opinion in February 2016. After the Global Times takeover, how Fan’s journalistic style will change remains unknown, while Global Times’ journalistic style under Hu Xijin was distinctive, according to the Sing Tao Daily. Hu reinterpreted international affairs and secretly replaced the objective point of view with his own point of view. In Hu’s day, the main content of the Global Times was even joked about, which boiled down to “the whole world wants to harm China.” Hu’s tone influenced the whole newspaper. According to the article, Hu offered more Chinese people the opportunity to “look outside the world,” but through his own point of view. Hu made the Global Times the CCP’s most effective propaganda spokesperson, Chang Ping, a senior communications official, told Free Asia on December 15. According to Chang Ping, the target audience of the People’s Daily and the Global Times are foreigners and mainlanders. However, their styles are completely different. Global Times plays the role of a villain, explaining information and creating public opinion. Chang Ping took the corruption of CCP officials as an example. The People’s Daily will express its point of view, seeing corruption as an intolerable crime. At the same time, the Global Times will take corruption as an inevitable situation, persuading people to take it for granted. Maybe you are interested:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebl.com/world-news/china/replacing-hu-xijin-global-times-new-chairman-seems-to-be-xi-jinpings-confidant.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos