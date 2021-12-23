Prime Minister Imran Khan condemns lack of coordination on water issue in Sindh – Pakistan





Posted on December 23, 2021 at 11:52 p.m.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemns lack of coordination on water issue in Sindh

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday condemned the lack of coordination on the water issue in Sindh.

According to the details, the prime minister held a meeting with Irrigation Minister Mohsin Laghari and discussed coordinated monitoring of the water issued by Sindh.

In addition, the Prime Minister was informed by the Minister of the water supply between Punjab and Sindh. The minister said the Punjab team helped the Sindh team monitor the Taunsa Dam. Sindh has neither given permission to monitor the Guddu dam to the Punjab team nor is coordinating to resolve the water problem.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, and other relevant ministers for allocating 800 acres of land for this purpose, which he said was “the future of the country. world”.

Illustrating Amazon, Google and other tech giants, the prime minister said during COVID-19, all other companies had faced a crisis, but profits for tech companies soared during the pandemic.

However, he said, unfortunately Pakistan was lagging behind in the area despite ideal conditions including a young and large population. He said that in 15 to 20 years India’s technology exports reached $ 150 billion while Pakistan could only reach $ 2 billion.

The prime minister said that as the country began to achieve economic growth, the current account was disrupted due to the import of machinery which ultimately devalued the local currency and pushed the country closer to the IMF. for loans. The country can only get out of this cycle if it boosts its exports and enables wealth creation, he added.

Citing China’s development model, the premier said the country has made remarkable progress in lifting 700 million people out of poverty by eradicating corruption by jailing more than 450 ministerial-level people and increasing exports.

The Prime Minister called to reorient the orientation of the government as well as of the population towards the improvement of exports and the creation of wealth.

He said that by taking advantage of its 12 climate zones, the country could reduce its import bill for commodities like edible oil through indigenous palm oil production.

Calling them the most important asset, the Prime Minister also highlighted the involvement of Pakistanis overseas in investment and wealth creation in Pakistan. He said China and India first attracted their own companies operating overseas to invest in their countries.

He said Pakistani individuals as well as companies operating overseas, including Silicon Valley, were interested in investing in Pakistan, which required incentives and ease of doing business.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the goal behind establishing the Technopolis projects in Lahore, Karachi and KP was to get Pakistan to join the tech race and provide jobs for the people.

Previously, the Prime Minister had also distributed licenses to companies that would operate in Technopolis. The event also marked the signing of a memorandum of understanding for an investment of $ 300 million for the creation of three other technology zones in different parts of the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Lahore was chosen Technopolis given the existence of universities and other technological institutes as well as businesses in the city. He said the project would help conduct research and technological studies.

In order to attract investment to Technopolis, the government has granted a 10-year tax exemption to companies operating there. Companies from various countries like the United States, Canada, China and Australia were preparing to invest there, he added.

