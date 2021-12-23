PM Narendra Modi launches 27 development projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in Varanasi

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stones for 27 development projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.
This is Modi’s second visit to the holy city in 10 days.
After arriving on Thursday morning, he laid the foundation stone for “Banas Dairy Sankul” at the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon.
Spread over 30 acres, the dairy will be built at a cost of around Rs 475 crore and process around 5 lakh liters of milk per day, officials said.
This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers in the region by creating new opportunities for them, they said.
The Prime Minister also digitally transferred a bonus of around Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy. He also laid the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity production plant for a factory of the Cooperative Union of Milk Producers at Ramnagar in Varanasi.
Modi also launched a portal and logo dedicated to the Dairy Conformity Assessment Scheme developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with assistance from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).
The unified logo, featuring both the BIS logo and the NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about the quality of dairy products.
In another effort to reduce the number of land ownership issues at the local level, the Prime Minister virtually distributed the rural residential rights package, “Gharauni”, under the Union Ministry’s Swamitva program from Panchayati Raj to over 20 lakh state residents. .
The Prime Minister also inaugurated several urban development projects, including six for the redevelopment of the districts of Old Kashi, a parking lot and a park on the surface in Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a wastewater treatment plant in the village of Ramna and the provision of advanced surveillance cameras to 720 locations as part of the Smart City mission.
Education sector projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Union Ministry of Education’s Interuniversity Teacher Training Center, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore, and a training center teachers at the Central Institute for Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore.
In addition, residential apartments and staff quarters at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and ITI, Karaundi were also inaugurated by the Prime Minister.
He also inaugurated a project comprising a Doctors’ Home, Nursing Home and Foster Home, built at Rs 130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center, a 50-bed integrated Ayush hospital in Bhadrasi.
Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Rs 49 crore government homeopathic medicine college in Pindra tehsil as part of the Ayush mission.
In the road sector, Modi laid the foundation stone for the widening of the four-lane to six-lane roads for Prayagraj and Bhadohi. This will improve Varanasi’s connectivity and be a step towards solving the city’s traffic jam problem.
To boost the tourism potential of the holy city, the Prime Minister inaugurated the first phase of the tourism development project linked to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.
Other projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a rapid breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the South Asia Regional Center in Varanasi, a regional reference standards laboratory in the village of Payakpur and a lawyer building in Pindra tehsil.
The Prime Minister was also present on December 13 when he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.
He had also attended the conclave of chief ministers the next day. The Prime Minister opened the All India Conference of Mayors held here on December 17 via video conference in the pilgrimage city.