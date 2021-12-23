PM Narendra Modi launches 27 development projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in Varanasi





Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stones for 27 development projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. This is Modi’s second visit to the holy city in 10 days. After arriving on Thursday morning, he laid the foundation stone for “Banas Dairy Sankul” at the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon. Spread over 30 acres, the dairy will be built at a cost of around Rs 475 crore and process around 5 lakh liters of milk per day, officials said. This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers in the region by creating new opportunities for them, they said. The Prime Minister also digitally transferred a bonus of around Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy. He also laid the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity production plant for a factory of the Cooperative Union of Milk Producers at Ramnagar in Varanasi. Modi also launched a portal and logo dedicated to the Dairy Conformity Assessment Scheme developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with assistance from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo, featuring both the BIS logo and the NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about the quality of dairy products. In another effort to reduce the number of land ownership issues at the local level, the Prime Minister virtually distributed the rural residential rights package, “Gharauni”, under the Union Ministry’s Swamitva program from Panchayati Raj to over 20 lakh state residents. . The Prime Minister also inaugurated several urban development projects, including six for the redevelopment of the districts of Old Kashi, a parking lot and a park on the surface in Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a wastewater treatment plant in the village of Ramna and the provision of advanced surveillance cameras to 720 locations as part of the Smart City mission. Education sector projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Union Ministry of Education’s Interuniversity Teacher Training Center, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore, and a training center teachers at the Central Institute for Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore. In addition, residential apartments and staff quarters at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and ITI, Karaundi were also inaugurated by the Prime Minister. He also inaugurated a project comprising a Doctors’ Home, Nursing Home and Foster Home, built at Rs 130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center, a 50-bed integrated Ayush hospital in Bhadrasi. Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Rs 49 crore government homeopathic medicine college in Pindra tehsil as part of the Ayush mission. In the road sector, Modi laid the foundation stone for the widening of the four-lane to six-lane roads for Prayagraj and Bhadohi. This will improve Varanasi’s connectivity and be a step towards solving the city’s traffic jam problem. To boost the tourism potential of the holy city, the Prime Minister inaugurated the first phase of the tourism development project linked to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi. Other projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a rapid breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the South Asia Regional Center in Varanasi, a regional reference standards laboratory in the village of Payakpur and a lawyer building in Pindra tehsil. The Prime Minister was also present on December 13 when he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. He had also attended the conclave of chief ministers the next day. The Prime Minister opened the All India Conference of Mayors held here on December 17 via video conference in the pilgrimage city.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-pm-narendra-modi-launches-a-slew-of-development-projects-in-varanasi/406491 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos