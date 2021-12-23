In order to keep January 6 a secret, Trump asks Supreme Court for help





A few weeks ago, Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the January 6 attacks. “Honestly, I have nothing to hide,” said the former president. “I was not involved in this.”

For a guy with nothing to hide, the Republican continues to invest a lot of effort in keeping the Jan.6 documents hidden. NBC News reported this afternoon:

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to prevent the National Archives from turning over the White House files to the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. In a petition filed with the High Court, Trump’s attorneys said the Washington, DC Court of Appeals erred in its ruling earlier this month by ordering the files to be turned over and urged the Supreme Court to intervene.

For those who might need a refresher on how we got to this point, two months ago the bipartisan House committee investigating the January 6 attack requested numerous documents from the White House. , which prompted Trump to demand absolute secrecy.

Indeed, the former president and his team tried to exercise an “executive privilege” to block the requests of the select committee. As NBC News recently noted, by tradition sitting Presidents have protected White House documents at the behest of their predecessors. But not this time: President Joe Biden and his team have concluded that there are “unique and extraordinary circumstances” surrounding the insurgent attack on Capitol Hill.

Trump and his team have sued both the committee and the National Archives, which houses the presidential files.

In November, a federal district court ruled against the Republican, reminding him that “presidents are not kings”. Two weeks ago, a unanimous federal appeals court came to the same conclusion.

As regular readers will recall, the ruling spared no efforts in rejecting the former president’s arguments. “President Trump bears the burden of showing at least a serious interest in continued confidentiality which may be able to tip the scales in his favor … He has not,” the three-judge panel wrote. “He has not identified any specific compensatory need for confidentiality related to the documents in question, beyond what they are presidential communications. Nor has he presented any arguments opposing the substance of President Biden’s and congressional judgments. He has not even made a preliminary demonstration that the contents of any particular document are irrelevant to the Committee’s inquiry.

“Instead, he offers only a catch-all of objections which simply assert without elaboration his superior assessment of the interests of the executive branch, insists that Congress and the Committee have no legitimate legislative interest in a attack on Capitol Hill, and challenge the motives of President Biden and the House. This falls short of its burden and makes it impossible for this court to find any likelihood of success. “

It is this decision that Team Trump wants the Conservative-dominated Supreme Court to overturn.

The timing of the appeal is interesting: the federal appeals court gave the former president and his lawyers 14 days to appeal the decision. Trump and his legal team took the full 14 days, reinforcing the impression that their main goal is to make the process last as long as possible.

It remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court will take up the case and how quickly the judges might consider the appeal. District and circuit courts have dealt with the matter on an expedited basis, but there is no guarantee that the judges will care about the time constraints imposed on the congressional investigation.

If, on the other hand, the Supreme Court does not agree to hear the case, the former president will effectively run out of options.

