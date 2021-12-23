Narendra Modi inaugurates 27 projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Varanasi





Addressing opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that talking about the cow had become a “sin” for some people, but “she is a mother and a sacred one to us”. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally here after unveiling and laying the foundation stones for 27 projects, including a dairy project, just months before assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He said those who joke about cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of eight crore families depends on “pashudhan” (cattle). “Talking about cow, talking about ‘gobardhan’ (cow dung) has been transformed into ‘gunah’ (sin) by some people. The cow can be a sin for some people, for us it is the mother, sacred (logo gaaye kuch) ke liye gunah ho sakti hai, hamare liye gaaye, mata hai, poojniye hai), ”Modi said. In an apparent attack on the Samajwadi party, Modi said his dictionary contained “mafiavad” and “parivarvad”. “For us the priority is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas'”, said the Prime Minister. “It hurts some people when I speak of double engine, double power and double development because they, who see politics from the spectacle of caste, sect and religion, never wanted the development of the UP, “said the Prime Minister. Modi also alleged that those who think of “selfish gains” do not like the development of the state. “They have an objection to the development of Purvanchal and the work done for Baba Vishwanath Dham. I was told that last Sunday 1.50 lakh of pilgrims reached the darshan of Baba Vishwanath Dham,” he said. Those who have backed down, their anger will rise further as people across the state stand by the twin-engine government and give their blessing, Modi said. Referring to the importance of cattle, Modi said there was a time when cattle were seen as a sign of prosperity. “This sector has always been an important driver of employment, but for a long time it did not get the support it needed,” Modi said, adding that India’s milk production had increased by around 45%. % in the last six years. Today India produces around 22% of the world’s milk, he said. This is more than the cost of the wheat and rice produced in the country, so strengthening the dairy sector is one of our government’s top priorities, he said. The Prime Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is now the largest milk producing state and is ahead of the expansion of the dairy sector. The prime minister also insisted on natural agriculture, saying it was the need of the moment. “There was a time when natural agriculture was practiced in India, but over time the scope of natural agriculture narrowed and chemical agriculture overtook it. For the rejuvenation of Mother Earth, for protecting our soil and securing the future for generations to come, we must turn again to natural agriculture, ”he said. “It is the need of the moment and the government is promoting natural agriculture and a vast campaign is also underway to raise awareness about it,” the prime minister said, urging farmers to adopt it. Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion of his 119th birthday, celebrated as Kisan Diwas. This was Modi’s second visit to his parliamentary constituency in the past 10 days. On December 13, he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. After arriving here in the morning, I opened and laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 2,095 crore. This included “Banas Dairy Sankul” at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon. Spread over 30 acres, the dairy will be built at a cost of around Rs 475 crore and process around 5 lakh liters of milk per day, officials said. The Prime Minister digitally transferred a bonus of around Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh of milk producers. He also laid the foundation stones for a biogas-based power plant and a homeopathic medicine college. Modi inaugurated the Union Ministry of Education’s Interuniversity Teacher Training Center, which was built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore. He inaugurated a project comprising a Doctors’ Home, Nurses Home and Shelter, built at Rs 130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center, a 50 bed integrated Ayush hospital in Bhadrasi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/narendra-modi-inaugurates-27-projects-worth-over-rs-2000-crore-in-varanasi/cid/1844511

