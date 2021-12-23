White House calls Trump vaccine message good





White House press secretary Jen Psaki applauded former President Donald Trump on Thursday for his recent comments promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

We are grateful to the former president for receiving the recall, Psaki told reporters during a White House briefing. We are also grateful to have made it clear in a recent interview that they are effective and safe. This is an important message that everyone should hear.

At an event with former Fox News host Bill OReilly in Dallas on Sunday, Trump confirmed he had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and revealed he received a third injection, a comment that prompted boos from some people in the audience.

President Donald Trump stands on the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5, 2020, after spending three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with COVID-19. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

In another interview, with conservative commentator Candace Owens on Wednesday, the former president continued to tout the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines, which were developed under his administration.

“The vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind,” Trump told Owens. “And if you take the vaccine, you are protected. The results of the vaccine are good.”

Trump’s comments have garnered scant praise from the current administration. In a speech at the White House on Wednesday, President Biden acknowledged the success of previous administrations in developing coronavirus vaccines and praised Trump himself for announcing he had received the recall.

“This may be one of the few things that he and I agree on,” Biden said. “People on booster shots are highly protected. Join them. Join us.”

In an interview with Fox News Wednesday night, Trump said he was surprised by the compliment from Biden, who openly criticized his predecessor’s handling of the pandemic. Trump admitted, “It’s a little hard to be overly critical now because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did.

While he approved the vaccines, Trump continued to oppose mandates requiring inoculation.

“It’s about getting people out to, ideally, get vaccinated,” Trump told Fox News. “If you have the warrant, the warrant will destroy people’s lives, it destroys people’s lives, just like the vaccine saves people.”

Press secretary Jen Psaki is seen through Christmas lights during a White House briefing on Thursday. (Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters)

At the White House on Thursday, Psaki said that despite the recent exchange of congratulations, Biden and Trump are not in touch and should not team up more to promote vaccines.

We think the former president being out there and stating what is factually correct about the effectiveness of boosting vaccines is a good thing, Psaki said, adding that the Biden administration thinks it’s a good thing. thing to have a range of voices. there, Democrats, Republicans, celebrities, non-celebrities, campaigning for vaccination.

This is not a partisan issue, she continued. It’s about saving lives, communicating accurate information, pushing back inaccurate information. And, in this particular case, the former president did that.

