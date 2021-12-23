The laxity of Channis and the love of the Sidhus for Pakistan responsible for the attack on Ludhiana: Sirsa: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Ludhiana, December 23

BJP chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Ludhiana on Thursday and said that the laxity on the part of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu’s love for Pakistan was directly responsible for this attack.

In a strong statement posted here, Sirsa said it was shocking that the CM linked the attack to the elections and claimed that the explosion took place to distract from the drug case.

He said it was a highly irresponsible and shameful statement by a person who has a responsibility to ensure the safety of people and the state.

He said Channi should tell people whether this explosion was the result of an intelligence failure or whether he was pursuing the 1980s Congress Party agenda to push the Punjab into a black era when Congress took advantage of the dark days and gained power when thousands of innocent lives were lost during this time.

Sirsa said the people of Punjab were in shock because of Ludhiana’s explosion and were surprised to see their CMs playing Bhangra on stage and Sidhu kissing Imran Khan.

He said Channi would also have to tell people if he had any prior information about such an attack and why no arrests had been made and if not, was he asleep.

Sirsa added that the Punjab continues to suffer as the congressional government endangers state security. He also said the law and order situation was at its worst as the leaders of Congress and their CMs were busy playing the blame game.

The BJP chief also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the blast.

