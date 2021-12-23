Indonesia saves $ 4.54 billion in foreign exchange using biofuels





In addition, the compliance of the BBM BU is improving … Jakarta (ANTARA) – Using 30 percent biodiesel (B30) in 2021 has saved Indonesia US $ 4.54 billion in foreign exchange or the equivalent of Rs.64.6 trillion, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. The downstream oil and gas business development director at the ministry, Soerjaningsih, said the Oil Business Entities (BU BBM) have absorbed 97.89% of the 9.21 million kiloliters of B30 allocated. “In addition, the compliance of BU BBM is improving as they have distributed B30 to 94.17% of the total distribution of diesel fuel,” she informed Thursday in a written statement. It is hoped that the use of the B30 in 2022 will go smoothly and that its percentage of use and distribution will increase, she added. The government has determined that 18 BBM BUs will be allocated 10.151 million kiloliters of B30 in 2022, she noted. Meanwhile, Deputy Assistant for Oil and Gas, Mines and Petrochemicals at the Economic Affairs Coordinating Ministry Andi Novianto said President Joko Widodo is committed to using eco-friendly energy. environment. In addition to the B20 and B30, which have been introduced, the government is developing the B100 for a new era of green technologies and clean energy, especially in the transport and industrial sectors, he informed. Close collaboration between government, business entities and research institutes should continue to be pursued to address the challenges of mandatory use of biofuels in 2022, he said. Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS) director of fund distribution Edi Wibowo, praised the implementation of B30, which is a blend of 30 percent palm oil and 70 percent diesel. He noted that funds disbursed for the palm oil plantation in 2021 reached 51.8 trillion rupees, with a volume set at 9.7 million kiloliters – an increase from 2020, when funds were registered at 28 trillion rupees. According to the agency, in 2015-2021, at least 110 trillion rupees was spent on 29.14 million kiloliters of biodiesel. Mandatory use of B30 is one of the government’s attempts to increase the use of renewable energy and reduce the deficit in the international trade balance, he added.

