Boris Johnson still expects to make an announcement on Covid before New Years





Care Minister Gillian Keegan suggested the British should only make New Years plans if they are easy to undo due to “uncertainty” Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Brits’ New Year’s plans have remained on hold, as Boris Johnson has yet to announce the Covid measures he will put in place ahead of the Big Ben bangs in 2022. The Prime Minister did not say how severe the new measures will be, or even more severe. Senior government sources have confirmed that Mr Johnson does not plan to make any announcement on new restrictions until Boxing Day. He is expected to make a public announcement ahead of New Years Eve, to guide Brits who still plan to party the night away at house parties, pubs, bars or restaurants. Care Minister Gillian Keegan has suggested the British should only make New Years plans if they are easy to undo.













Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)

Earlier, Sajid Javid said it was too early to determine the next steps to put the brakes on Omicron. In light of the results which revealed that a person with Omicron Covid is 50 to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital than a person with the Delta strain, the health secretary said : “Hospital admissions are on the rise, and we cannot risk the NHS being overwhelmed. This is a preliminary analysis and we continue to monitor the data hour by hour. “ UKHSA chief executive Dr Jenny Harries hailed the data as an encouraging early signal that people who contract Omicron may be at lower risk. But she also warned that this was preliminary data and more research is needed to confirm these results.













Picture: Sky News)

A source said the legally enforceable FT measures are unlikely to come into effect until 2022 – although guidance before then is possible. We would be hard pressed to see the regulations go into effect before the New Year, a Whitehall official told the newspaper. The Prime Minister is under pressure to make announcements well ahead of the New Years as Wales and Northern Ireland will close nightclubs from Boxing Day. And in Wales and Scotland, Boxing Day sports will effectively be behind closed doors. Read more Read more

