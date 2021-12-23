Trump slips into confession of electoral defeat in new interview





More than a year later, Donald Trump seemed to recognize his bitter defeat in the 2020 election.

The former president made the admission while discussing his long-promised border wall in an interview on Tuesday, lamenting President Biden’s shutdown of the project in April.

“They could have had [the wall] done in four weeks if they were chasing it, “Trump complained to host Gene Bailey.” We started building and we built almost 500 miles of wall, some sections we couldn’t get over rights and now we have rights. “

“And if they had, if we had won the election, it would almost be over by now,” added Trump, appearing to admit the reality of his loss.

It is not clear whether the confession was a blunder, given that the former president aggressively challenged Biden’s victory during and after his tenure.

Immediately after his defeat in November, Trump signaled that he would refuse to step down as president to allow a smooth transition of power, supporting that claim for months. His stance on the transition has been the subject of much speculation, with many experts questioning whether the former president should be forcibly removed from the White House.

Want a daily rundown of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

RELATED: Will Donald Trump Resign If He Loses Re-election in 2020? Academics echo Nancy Pelosi’s concerns

Finally, on January 7, the day after the Capitol riot, the former president promised an “orderly transition” of power, declaring: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election and that the facts confirm it to me, it will be an orderly transition on January 20. “

In June, Trump came the closest he had ever been to admitting electoral defeat, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that “we were supposed to win easily with 64 million votes, and we got 75 million votes. , and we didn’t win. “

“But let’s see what happens on this,” he added dubiously.

The president has generally remained true to his guns on the 2020 election, supporting numerous state audits and prosecutions by Trump allies, all of which have provided no evidence of electoral fraud modifying the results.

RELATED: Greg Abbott Pledged ‘Transparency’ For Border Wall Funding, But Donors Are Clearly Using Fake Names

According to Newsweek, Trump’s claim that he has completed construction of the border is “questionable at best.” The southern border stretches for approximately 1,900 miles. But throughout his presidency, Trump has only traveled less than 500 miles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/12/23/slips-in-admission-of-electoral-defeat-in-new-interview/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos