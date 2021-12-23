PM Imran inaugurates special technology zone in Lahore





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the Technopolis in Lahore, a special technology zone, and signed agreements to provide investments worth $ 300 million for its construction.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for paving the way for the construction of the Special Technology Zone on a barren land spanning 800 acres in Lahore.

“The best tech companies in the world each have a turnover of $ 1 trillion and even India’s technology exports have exceeded $ 150 billion,” he said and added that by comparison, Pakistan exports only $ 1 billion in technology-related products.

He said, however, that Pakistan has a lot of potential with its 60% young people and that the current government is committed to supporting the tech sector and removing obstacles in their path.

This sector, the prime minister said, could also solve employment problems and pave the way for stay-at-home women to get jobs through online platforms.

“It is unfortunate that while Pakistani exports have recently increased, our economy has experienced a dollar shortage, forcing the country to draw closer to the IMF to bring financial stability,” he said, adding that the The country’s economy could not grow without an increase in exports. .

Imran said the tech sector alone could pay off the country’s entire debt.

He added that all companies faced a crisis amid the Covid-19 outbreak, but profits from tech companies like Google, Amazon and others have mushroomed.

“The technology zones aim to facilitate the sector and take full advantage of its potential,” the prime minister said, citing examples from China and India, where their inhabitants initially invested in these projects and later on. foreign investors have joined them.

While giving the example of China, the prime minister said they had eliminated corruption through planning and initially fired 450 ministerial-level people for financial embezzlement.

“China has raised 700 million of its population above the poverty line in 40 years,” he said, adding that it is their exports that have made China a world economic power.

Previously, the Prime Minister had also distributed licenses to companies that would operate in Technopolis.

The event also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an investment of $ 300 million for the creation of three other technology zones in different parts of the country.

CM Buzdar said that Lahore was chosen as the Technopole given the existence of universities and other technological institutes as well as businesses in the city.

The project would help conduct research and studies based on the technology, he said.

In order to attract investment to Technopolis, the government has granted a 10-year tax exemption to companies operating there. Companies from various countries like the United States, Canada, China and Australia are preparing to invest here, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2021/12/23/pm-imran-inaugurates-special-technology-zone-in-lahore/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos