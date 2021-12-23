Former US President Donald Trump calls on US Supreme Court to block release of Capitol riot investigation





Former US President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the release of the White House archives.

Washington:

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block disclosure of White House records to a Congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill by his supporters.

Trump asked the nation’s highest court to stay a decision by a federal appeals court this month, which rejected his attempt to keep documents and records secret.

Trump, who has been accused of plotting the assault on Congress, is seeking to exercise his former president privilege to keep White House files that may relate to the attack a secret.

The appeals court agreed this month with a lower court that ruled that President Joe Biden may waive executive privilege over the cases so that they can be turned over to the panel investigating violence by Trump supporters.

In a file filed with the Supreme Court, lawyers for Trump argued that “a former president has the right to assert executive privilege, even after his term in office.”

They condemned the congressional request for documents as “of a striking magnitude” and accused the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives committee of investigating a “political enemy”.

“Congress cannot dig through the confidential presidential documents of a former president to achieve political goals,” Trump’s lawyers have said.

“In an increasingly partisan political climate, such requests for files will become the norm regardless of which party is in power,” they said.

Trump’s lawyers have defended executive privilege, saying it affects “the ability of presidents and their advisers to reliably formulate and receive full and candid advice, without fear that communications will be made public to achieve a political goal “.

The United States Court of Appeals has agreed to delay the release of the White House files until lawyers for the former Republican president can file their appeal with the Supreme Court.

Trump’s lawyers have asked the conservative-majority Supreme Court to schedule a hearing on the constitutionality of the inquiry request and to block publication of the documents in the meantime.

Public interest

In its decision, the court of appeal declared that “the right of a former president certainly does not carry more weight than that of the incumbent”.

“In this case, President Biden, as the head of the executive branch, specifically found that Congress has demonstrated a compelling need for these same documents and that disclosure is in the best interests of the nation,” said the court.

The appeals court said the public interest was greater than Trump’s in the documents, which are held by the National Archives.

The files are being sought by the special House committee investigating the Jan.6 attempt by hundreds of Trump supporters to block certification of Biden’s election victory in November 2020.

The documents Trump hopes to block include emails, phone records, briefing papers, and other recordings.

The more than 770 pages include files from his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former senior adviser Stephen Miller and his former deputy legal adviser Patrick Philbin.

Trump has also sought to block the publication of the White House Daily Newspaper – a recording of his activities, trips, briefings and phone calls.

Another trove of documents Trump doesn’t want Congress to see include memos to his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a handwritten note on the events of January 6, and a draft text of his speech at the “Save America” ​​rally , which preceded the attack.

