Indian Modi calls on states to strengthen health facilities as …





* Omicron cases increased to 236 in the last 24 hours * Government tells states not to let their guard down * Delhi deploys cops to enforce social distancing, masks (adds comments from PM Modi) By Neha Arora NEW DELHI, December 23 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on heads of state to increase oxygen supplies and strengthen health infrastructure to contain a possible increase in Omicron cases ahead of the end of year celebrations, as gatherings in public spaces and markets grow in size. India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron coronavirus in 16 states in the past 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, more than double from last week. “The prime minister called on officials to ensure that state health systems, starting at the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenges posed by the new variant,” the government said in a statement. “It is important for States to ensure that oxygen supply equipment is installed and fully functional, he (Modi) instructed officials,” he added. Ahead of Thursday’s Modi meeting and in a second notice released this week, the federal government urged states to impose restrictions lasting almost two weeks if there is a risk of an outbreak. “The Center advised states and UTs (Union Territories) not to let their guard down and to maintain their preparedness to fight COVID19 (and its variants) in view of the new Omicron variant,” said the government in a separate statement released earlier today. While more than half of India’s adult population is fully vaccinated, hundreds of millions of people are still at risk. Doctors warn that if a third wave of infections fueled by Omicron hits the country, medical facilities could be overwhelmed very quickly. Modi’s government came under scathing criticism over the summer when India’s healthcare system was overwhelmed by a deadly second wave that killed tens of thousands of people. Residents of the capital New Delhi scrambled to find beds as oxygen supplies ran low, ambulances ran out and mortuaries ran out of space. This week, authorities in New Delhi announced a partial ban on public Christmas and New Year celebrations in an attempt to avoid overcrowding. A senior Delhi police official said around 300 to 350 officers have been deployed to enforce COVID-19 protocols, mainly to quell crowds in markets, where shoppers throng without masks. “We have briefed our men on the ground to step up law enforcement,” said Deepak Yadav, deputy police commissioner for New Delhi district. Other states are also urging people to follow social distancing standards. Earlier this week, the southern state of Karnataka’s health department – among the five states reporting the highest number of Omicron cases – banned churches from using roads or public places to greet people during mass or for other celebrations. (Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Additional reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo, Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

