Boris Johnson news: Only SEVEN percent think the Prime Minister is honest – 6% say he is trustworthy | United Kingdom | News





In an inquiry into the characteristics of leaders, Mr Johnson only beat his Labor rival, Sir Keir Starmer, in terms of charisma – 20 to 11. In all other traits, Sir Keir beat the Prime Minister, who has suffered from a series of scandals, including an alleged Christmas party in Downing Street. In the SavantaComRes poll, only 6% think the Prime Minister is trustworthy, 15% think Sir Keir is.

Of the 2,096 people polled, a further 10% believed the PM was genuine, unlike Sir Keir’s 18, who also received 17% of the vote in terms of honesty. Sir Keir was also given 27% for intelligence, on top of Mr Johnson’s 21. The two came close in terms of strength, while 18% believed Sir Keir understood ordinary people against the Prime Minister’s Nine. Mr Johnson’s own popularity, and indeed the Tory Party, has slipped amid allegations that Covid rules were broken at No 10 and Whitehall last year.

Senior official Sue Gray is investigating suspected gatherings. Ms Gray was recruited to lead the investigation after allegations of a quiz held at the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020. Simon Case, Cabinet Secretary, then withdrew from the investigation following the virtual quiz report. A spokesperson for No 10 said Mr Case had “recused himself for the remainder of the process” in order to “ensure that the ongoing investigation maintains the public confidence.” JUST IN: FMQs: The sturgeon is under enormous pressure to retreat

Although Mr Johnson insisted he hadn’t broken any rules, in a poll that looked for who would be a better prime minister, he dropped eight points to 31%. Sir Keir, on the other hand, rose three points to 33, according to the Savanta ComRes poll. In YouGov’s own voting intentions tracker, Labor now sits at 37% in the polls.

