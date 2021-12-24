Harnessing Export Potential: PM Imran Inaugurates Lahore Special Technology Zone





“Over 60% of Pakistan’s population is under 30 and this is an ideal situation for the country to leap forward,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He inaugurated Technopolis, a special technology zone in Lahore on Thursday. The initiative aims to enhance Pakistan’s export potential by providing large-scale investments in the technology sector.

In a speech at the inauguration, the prime minister said that if the IT sector is encouraged today, it will solve multiple problems in the country, including unemployment and the current account deficit.

“Our neighbor India entered the IT business over ten years ago and today its industry is worth billions of dollars, while Pakistan’s exports are only worth 20 billion. of dollars. ”

The Prime Minister stressed that it was time to focus on young people. “We need to provide them with the ease of doing business, remove barriers for them and push them to do better.”

This will do two things for us, he stressed. Create jobs and solve our export problem.

“Whenever our economies grow, the current account suffers from a bottleneck. The supply of dollars decreases and puts pressure on our rupee and our reserves. This forces us to return to the IMF for loans. C ‘is a never-ending process. ”

The prime minister said this cycle will only end when exports increase. “Until that happens, wealth creation is impossible.”

Citing the example of China, he said the neighboring country is where it is today as it plans to root out corruption. The government has sent more than 400 people at ministerial level to prison. He raised the poor, then systematically increased exports.

“We too need to reorient our focus on increasing exports. We must include overseas Pakistanis and women in the creation of wealth.

He promised that the tech zone, like that of Lahore, will be opened in other major cities in the country. “Our goal is to go where the technology revolution is.”

The Prime Minister added that the computer industry alone is capable of lifting Pakistan out of the current account deficit.

