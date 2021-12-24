So now has Trump decided to push back the COVID lies?





In a rare flirtation with the truth, Donald Trump defended the COVID-19 vaccines in an interview published Wednesday, pushing back an attempt by the Daily WiresCandace Owens to undermine the shots, calling them “very, very good.” Of course, as selfish as anything he has ever done, and in no way makes him a heroic advocate for public health.

The exchange with Owens began, as most Trump conversations do, with self-centered bragging. I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines, he said, referring to an image of the former president in a lab coat and goggles in the Oval Office. All of them are very, very good. I found three in less than nine months. It was to take five to twelve years.

Still, more people have died from COVID this year, Owens replied, noting that there were more deaths under Joe Biden than under you. She added, and more people have taken the vaccine this year. So people wonder how

Oh no, the vaccines work, Trump interrupted, telling Owens that those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine.

The results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get [COVID], it’s a very minor form, Trump added. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.

Trump maintained that it was always their choice whether or not people wanted to be hit. But by making it clear that if you take the vaccine you are protected even if it is in the service of annoying self-congratulation, Trump has ultimately argued for the most effective tool we have to fight the pandemic of a way he should have done before. Indeed, while Trump has always sought credit for vaccines that were developed while in office, he sent mixed signals about the shots and refused to defend them forcefully, even though he he himself was vaccinated and boosted. The results don’t appear to be a coincidence: Counties that opted for Trump, who spent his last year in office downplaying the pandemic and politicizing public health measures, fell behind counties that opted for Biden regarding vaccination rates. This resistance has not only placed its own supporters at increased risk of the worst effects of COVID, but it has also affected the country’s response to the pandemic as a whole.

With the more transmissible omicron variant booming across the country, Biden has stepped up efforts to rally Americans around vaccines and boosters, giving his predecessor credit for their development in a speech this week. But such calls by the Democratic president seem unlikely to prompt those steeped in disinformation, including those who have been conditioned by Trump to view Biden as illegitimate and by the right-wing media to consider vaccines and public health measures. like a tyranny of government.

Reluctance to immunize can be a complex problem that integrates multiple factors, not just political affiliation. But for those who might be inclined to listen to Trump, the question remains whether he can even convince such holdouts at this point.

Surely his word means more to his true believers than anything Biden or health officials like. Anthony Faucican says that’s why advisers, allies and others called on him to do more to promote vaccines. But the mistrust he sowed in public health and the politics he injected into the pandemic response has taken root to the point that he may not be able to do anything about it, even if he does. really wanted. When Trump revealed in an appearance with Bill OReillyon on Sunday that he had received his COVID booster and suggested attendees do the same, his own supporters booed him. He said the taunts came from a very small group and that by remaining unvaccinated, the Tories were playing straight in the [Democrats] hands. But the reaction suggested that some at his base might be out of reach.

It’s good that he directly pushes back misinformation, even if that’s because, as he admitted to OReilly on Sunday, he wants to take credit for life-saving vaccines. It would have been nicer, though, if it hadn’t taken him until now to do it.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

The story behind the only known photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein The 140,000 COVID orphans left in the shadows Looks like Trump was looking into Don Jr.s appeals on January 6 Of course the ridiculous Bible photoshoot was Ivankas IdeaCNN and Chris Cuomo on the brink of All-out War The prosecution fumbles its case against Ghislaine Maxwell Hunter Biden paints his truth From the archive: inside the ultra-exclusive bohemian club Not a subscriber? Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/12/so-now-trump-has-decided-to-push-back-against-covid-lies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos