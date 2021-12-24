Cautious optimism prevails in Istanbul currency markets as pound rebounds – Xinhua

People visit the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey on December 23, 2021. An atmosphere of cautious optimism was in the air Thursday in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, the city’s financial heart filled with exchange offices, after the rebound of the Turkish lira from a record level. (Xinhua / Shadati)

by Zeynep Cermen

ISTANBUL, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) – An atmosphere of cautious optimism reigned in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, the financial heart of the city teeming with exchange offices, on Thursday after the Turkish lira rebounded from a record low.

The lira-dollar exchange rate fell at 11:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT), after the currency plunged to a record low of 6.30 p.m. against the greenback on Monday, losing nearly 60% of its value since the start. of the year.

Resat Yilmaz, who has worked in gold and currency trading at the Grand Bazaar for about 40 years, expressed optimism in front of his small gold store with reserves.

“Dark clouds were circulating in our country, but the president’s latest statement eased the tension,” Yilmaz said.

On Monday evening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled new measures to protect savings from fluctuations in the national currency.

He said the government would compensate the depositor if the yield remained below the exchange rate difference between the account opening and its due dates despite the interest earned.

“Now all eyes are on inflation (which is currently over 21%),” Yilmaz continued. “If the falling dollar were reflected in food prices, that would be very positive.”

In his opinion, currently there is no demand for foreign currencies in the markets with the expectation that the lira would make more gains.

“Now people are buying more and more gold,” he said, noting that one gram of gold was trading at around 650 Lira at 3:45 p.m. local time on Thursday after testing more of 1,000 lire on Monday.

“This is a very positive development for the wedding market, because not everyone can afford weddings at a time when gold prices are high,” he said.

According to Yilmaz, the most important thing from now on will be whether this positive image will be permanent.

He also noted that Turkey has entered an electoral period, although the date of the elections is not yet clear. “This would put an additional burden on the currency. We can expect more drastic fluctuations to come, and this spring could be temporary.”

Erdogan reiterated earlier that the government will not call an early election and that the elections will be held in 2023.

A stockbroker who declined to give his name said everything was back to normal at the Grand Bazaar after digital boards at exchange offices were temporarily darkened and all transactions were halted on Monday.

He said the drastic fluctuations benefit no one and that what matters to the markets is stability.

The lira’s losses have increased over the past two months with consecutive cuts in central bank interest rates. The bank has lowered its key rate by 500 basis points since September, despite soaring inflation, pushing the lira to historic lows.

Erdogan argues that keeping rates low would support growth, exports and jobs. Final element

