The best thing Donald Trump has done in years





But, earlier this week, he did something really good. In an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens, Trump not only rejected his claims that “more people have died” since the Covid-19 vaccine became available, but also provided a clear argument for people to do vaccinate.

“No, the vaccine worked,” Trump said. “But some people don’t take it. The people who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take their vaccine.” He added: “People don’t die when they take their vaccine.”

This is, of course, absolutely correct. Study after study has shown that three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine continues to do a very good job of protecting you from hospitalization and death – even from the Omicron variant sweeping the country.

But, it is also very important for Trump to state this fact, because the numbers also show that not only are Republicans much less likely to have been vaccinated than Democrats, they are also less aware of the risks the virus poses to them. to run.

Now, it’s worth noting here that Trump could have been a more forceful public advocate for vaccines and boosters much earlier. And by arming the virus (as well as by masking) for political purposes, it bears at least part of the responsibility for the Republican refusals of the vaccine.

As CNN’s Zach Wolf noted earlier this month, “Blue states that voted for President Joe Biden are typically over 60% vaccinated. The Red States that chose former President Donald Trump are generally below this average. It is not clear whether Trump is championing vaccines even enough to change the minds of some of his most ardent supporters. The former president was booed earlier this week when he admitted he had received a booster and that the problem, for many unvaccinated, has become a political issue rather than a public health issue. But Trump still deserves some credit here – whatever his reasons for arguing for the vaccine. (I’d like to think it’s because he believes in science, but Maggie Haberman of the New York Times has a few other thoughts as well.)

The point: For a man who has rarely done the right thing in recent years, Trump deserves credit for doing just that here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/23/politics/donald-trump-vaccines-support/index.html

