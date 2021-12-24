The year that will hold a decade – The New Indian Express

Few would be sorry to see 2021 approaching the finish line. Personal milestones aside, it would be marked with a thick, ugly red circle on the story timeline. The annus horribilis of our nightmarish era by global consensus, moreover, a rare feat for our species. Maybe 2020 could nudge us and ask questions about his candidacy. But what has to be called the truly terrifying part of the nightmare? Its appearance, when you go from normality to surreal miasma, or the culminating terror that suffocates you in your sleep? Or wait, are we there yet? Tracked down by the letters of the Greek alphabet, as the furies chased Orestes, we are still running, still falling into bottomless pits. Are we heading for something even more terrifying then? And is all this just a metaphor for something else that is mutating around us? Our lives, our lifestyles, our societies, our democracies? On this last point too, it seems that we have passed from Delta to Omicron all over the planet.

Flip a coin and drop it anywhere, for example, in Afghanistan. Its nascent experience of civil democracy evaporated in an instant as an openly misogynistic religious fundamentalist group entered like an army of locusts. If Kabul has turned the world upside down with regime change, China has done so by offering an ominous specter of permanence. If things stay the course, Xi Jinping may well become the new Emperor Kangxi, the longest-serving monarch in history. People, important or not, may disappear without warning in this closed colony of Mutant Communism, but Xi is not going anywhere. You can’t fault the WHO for omitting the Greek letter Xi and jumping straight to Omicron, to baptize a world-conquering force whose name is already taken.

Draw the circle closer. Myanmar’s uncertain date with democracy was overturned a fortnight before Valentine’s Day, and he was back to doing what he does best: visiting his own people, the non-Buddhist minority in particular, and imprisoning all of them. Democrats in Naypyidaw. Nepal remains in a state of self-experimentation. And in Sri Lanka, it’s the Rajapaksa to the end, President, Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, you name it. And so on.

Democracies, already struggling in a world where consensus is mass-fabricated by online robots, are now explicitly turning into elected monarchies or worse. The supreme leaders and the demagogues preside over the fate and the future of the people. They wield a sharp, double-edged ax: a nationality defined in quasi-ethnic terms, then married to religion. Basically, one blade is supposed to threaten the outside world, and the other acts as a weapon of mass destruction inside. But they cut both ways. All nonconforming ethnic, religious or gender identities must live in constant peril.

Does all of this mean anything to you? It is in the nature of circles to close in on us. Yet in India, a huge struggle is underway. Alongside the elemental forces that would destroy democracy, an opposing groundswell is also clearly present. The era of obedience is gone and protest is now back as a lingua franca. But there is a flagrant asymmetry there. If the people protesting come from large electoral communities, they can always do whatever they want. The farmers on the Delhi border had that going for them.

Students, activists, actors, they are less fortunate, they are expendable, and a usually prison regime redoubles them so as not to shout the right slogan, not to side with good politics, not to laugh at a good laugh, do not choose the right food, do not have the right to get married. Jonathan Swift reportedly found a lot of dark material in 2021 to write an updated Indian edition of his Gullivers Travels.

Our children can be malnourished and stunted, this is the real pandemic and a whole future generation of Indians could be lodged in the most miserable categories of the comparative world charts. But give them eggs, and all hell breaks loose. Religious feelings are like eggshells. There may not be any tangible documents to prove a large-scale conversion, but an anti-conversion bill is on the way to becoming law. Would Ambedkar have been penalized for leading mass conversions to Buddhism, if he had done so in 2021?

Through the darkness, the real heroes fought the sinister fighters of scientists, doctors, researchers. Frankly we didn’t know we had so many, and all top notch. Asha’s workers showed us why they were so named, becoming our frontline antibodies, our vaccine, our oxygen cylinder at a time when the real thing was nowhere in sight. It was their collective effort that allowed us and our economy to breathe as the dark clouds lifted a bit.

The economy, however, is linked to politics. And unlike 2021, the coming year will not just be a year, it will contain a decade in itself. Who wins Uttar Pradesh will largely determine who runs the show after 2024. The direction Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand take will decide what form the opposition takes. Speaking of shapes, by the end of 2022 there will be two new ones – a temple and a parliament building. It is indeed a guarantee, in a future riddled with greyness.

Santwana bhattacharya

Editor-in-Chief, Karnataka, The New Indian Express

([email protected])