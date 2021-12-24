Come January!





The party is over ? To consider.

Last Wednesday, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaisar, had to hastily adjourn the session scheduled for the day because he could not muster enough PTI members to achieve a quorum. While not uncommon one day, the session was especially important for one reason: The government wanted to test the waters before embarking on two very important bills to pass. But he fears the consequences if he does not manage to gather a parliamentary majority to pass the bills. He fears that the opposition will raise an unprecedented outcry because the two bills are unpopular in the public imagination. One diminishes national sovereignty and the other imposes new difficulties on the public. After the rout of the local KP elections blamed on inflation and economic mismanagement, ruling party MPs are reluctant to support either bill.

The first is a bill to make the State Bank of Pakistan independent from the Ministry of Finance. The second is a finance bill to complement the 2021-2022 budget by increasing revenue and reducing spending (ending tax exemptions and subsidies and imposing additional import duties and taxes) significantly. Both are preconditions for getting back on track with the IMF’s structural adjustment program, whereby Pakistan queued up to receive a second tranche of more than $ 1 billion. Both of these bills are due to be passed within the next week or two before the IMF’s board meeting in Washington DC. The government begs the IMF to accept a presidential ordinance instead of a parliamentary bill for the autonomy of the SBP, but the IMF categorically refused. He knows that a prescription is only valid for four months and has no permanent value. The Money Bill is more critical. If he fails to make it through both chambers, the constitution treats the issue as a vote of no confidence in the government. In this case, a new government must be formed on the basis of a majority vote of confidence or new elections must be called if no one can demonstrate a majority.

This would explain why a cabinet meeting on the same day announced that it had postponed both bills to an unspecified later date. The last time Imran Khan was able to rally his allies to lend him their votes was during the joint session of the two chambers earlier this month, when the government introduced 33 bills without even a reading in parliament. But this was only made possible by a not-so-quiet intervention by the Miltablishment that pushed disgruntled allies to bail out the government. This time around, however, Imran Khan is unsure whether the same help will be available or not. Admittedly, he was not available during the polls of local KP bodies, confirming the real situation on the ground just as a false situation was created to facilitate the victory of the PTI in 2018.

The ball is in the Miltablishments court. If he bailed out Imran Khan again when public sentiment against him was at its peak, it would arouse grave opprobrium, which would spread disaffection among his base. If this is not the case, Imran Khan’s government will be immobilized and risk to be overthrown. He could respond by replacing the current Miltablishment leadership with one determined to bail it out, but that could invite a harsh institutional backlash against it with unintended consequences. Or he could call it a day himself.

The opposition does not wait to find out what it will do and how the Miltablishment will react. The PMLN has announced that it will launch a movement of agitation to raise the stakes. Given the public anger, even a limited organizational measure of success could prove difficult for the government to manage. After the TLP protest in which the Punjab police got the end of the stick instead of giving it to the disbelieving activists, it is questionable whether the cops will obey orders with any degree of motivation. But if the Miltablishment steps in to help Imran Khan again, it will provoke the opposition, especially Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazal ur Rahman, to once again target its leaders for unconstitutional interventions, which will have the same negative impact on his rank. and file as happened last time when the two gentlemen ended up naming and humiliating names.

According to insiders, the Miltablishment has finally decided that it can no longer support Imran Khan without irrevocably alienating its own base of support. Indeed, according to a prominent TV station close to the government, the Miltablishment negotiations with Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif have yielded positive results, with only one or two hurdles to overcome before joint action is taken to get rid of it. Imran Khan and install a new government that can go to general elections as soon as possible. As if it were, Nawaz Sharif has publicly announced that he will return to Pakistan soon and Maryam Nawaz has publicly confirmed that the next prime minister will be chosen by Nawaz Sharif.

In January, watch this space for an announcement that the party is over. This will happen when a vote of no confidence overthrows Imran Khan, or sees the writing on the wall and packs his bags, after which a new government backed by the PMLN will take over for a short time to accomplish certain tasks and then to dissolve. parliament and order new general elections.

