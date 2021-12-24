Politics
PM Modi Holds Covid Review Meeting; 23 new Omicron cases found in Maharashtra – the New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday evening amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Official sources said Modi provided an update on the pandemic situation across the country at a high-level meeting attended by senior officials and experts.
India has so far recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in 16 states and union territories (UT), of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the ‘Union updates Thursday.
In a communication to States and UTs on Tuesday, the Center said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is at least three times more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked them to “activate” war rooms, to continue analyzing even small trends and surges and continue to take strict and prompt containment action at district and local level.
There have been calls for the government to allow the administration of booster doses of vaccines to those already fully inoculated against COVID-19, as has been done by many countries.
Meanwhile, cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India topped 140.24 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.
More than 51 lakh vaccine doses were administered until 7 p.m. Thursday, he said.
The ministry said the number of daily vaccinations is expected to increase with the compilation of the day’s final reports late at night.
The countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16 with health workers vaccinated in the first phase.
Vaccination of frontline workers began on February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began from March 1 for people over 60 and those 45 and over with specified comorbidities.
The country launched vaccination for all people over the age of 45 from April 1.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination campaign by allowing anyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the highest in a single day so far, the state health department said.
The day before, not a single case of the new variant had been revealed.
The number of Omicron cases in the state has risen to 88.
Four of the new patients are under 18, according to the official statement.
As many as 17 of those patients were asymptomatic while six had mild symptoms, he added.
Of the new cases, 13 were from Pune district – three from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, three from rural areas and seven from Pimpri Chinchwad township.
Five cases have been reported in Mumbai, two in Osmanabad and one in Thane, Nagpur and Mira-Bhayander.
Additionally, 18 of these new patients were fully vaccinated, one was unvaccinated, and four were not eligible for inoculation, as they were minors.
Sixteen of these patients have a history of international travel while seven others have come into close contact with them.
Six patients had traveled to the Middle East, four to Europe, two each to Ghana and South Africa and one each to Singapore and Tanzania.
Two patients are over 60 years old.
In 22 cases, the variant was identified by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), while in one case the report was received from the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), both located in Pune, according to the official statement.
Of the total of 88 Omicron cases reported in the state so far, 42 have recovered, the statement said.
