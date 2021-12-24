Biden quietly signs import ban targeting Uyghur abuse in China

President Biden on Thursday signed a major bill targeting China’s abuses against Uyghur Muslims off camera and without media in the room, forcing press secretary Jen Psaki to deny doing so in order to spare sentiment from the Chinese government.

“He signs the bills in front of the camera. Sometimes off camera, sometimes on camera, ”Psaki said. “We support the bill and clearly we have led the efforts around the world to expose human rights violations. “

The Uyghur law on the prevention of forced labor was passed by the House and Senate without opposition last week. The bill prohibits the importation of goods from the northwestern region of Xinjiang in China, unless the importer can prove that they were not manufactured by forced labor.

The law also provides for sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses against Uyghurs.

Rather than hold a public signing ceremony for the bill, which could have included remarks by Biden berating the Chinese Communist government for holding thousands of people in re-education camps, the White House announced that the measure had was adopted in a brief e-mail to reporters on Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, by contrast, Biden held a public bill signing ceremony for legislation that seeks to improve treatments for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – better known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease – with annual funding of $ 100 million.

Chinese President Xi Jinping virtually met Biden in November for a 3.5-hour virtual summit. AP / Andy Wong

Biden praised the very bipartisan support for the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS law without mentioning the bipartisan Uyghur bill he signed earlier.

“When we act together, we get things done and it’s totally, totally, totally a bipartisan effort,” Biden said of praising the ALS bill.

Beijing has been accused of perpetrating cultural genocide against Uyghurs, with poignant reports from witnesses describing atrocities including torture, rape and forced abortions.

Biden has taken a seemingly soft approach on other sensitive issues for the Chinese government. For example, he did not pressure Chinese President Xi Jinping to be transparent about the origins of COVID-19 during a 3.5-hour virtual summit last month.

President Joe Biden listens to his virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November. AP / Susan Walsh

Biden smiled last week and walked away after listening to a question from The Post about why he hasn’t done more to push China to be transparent about the origins of the pandemic after 800,000 deaths in states -United.

The U.S. intelligence community said in August that it was possible that the virus had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, calling the theory one of two plausible explanations, in addition to a natural transfer from animals to humans.

Biden has also maintained many of former President Donald Trump’s policies towards China for now, including tariffs on Chinese products and sanctions against Chinese officials preventing Hong’s autonomy. Kong, as well as sanctions against those responsible for mistreating Uyghurs.

Trump said in a recent interview with Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo that Biden has not pressured China over the origins of the coronavirus because he “is afraid” of Xi due to his son Hunter Biden’s business interests in China.

“So, do they have something on him?” Bartiromo asked.

“Yeah. Of course they do,” said Trump, who teases a 2024 rematch against Biden.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied that Biden signed the bill privately in order to spare the feelings of the Chinese government. AP / Patrick Semansky

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Chris Clark, said last month, less than a week after his father’s summit with Xi, that the first son had divested a 10% stake in a Chinese investment fund controlled by public entities.

The company, called BHR Partners, was registered 12 days after Hunter joined then-vice president Biden aboard Air Force Two for a 2013 trip to Beijing. The entity played an important role in facilitating a 2016 deal in which a Chinese company purchased a Congolese cobalt mine from US and Canadian companies. Cobalt is a key material for electric car batteries.

The lawyer for the first son did not provide any information about the transfer, including the identity of the person or entity that acquired his stake, the date of the transaction and the dollar amount. Psaki recently said the White House would not provide details of the transaction and referred The Post to Hunter’s attorney, who did not respond to requests for information.

Biden said last year that his family members would not be in any business roles that conflict or appear to conflict with his job as president, but until his attorney’s statement, the White House had said on several occasions that the first son was still working to relax. its Chinese possessions.

A 2017 email retrieved from Hunter Biden’s laptop described a 10% layaway for the big guy in a possible deal involving a Chinese energy company. Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski has said Joe Biden is the “big guy.”