Donald Trump touts COVID vaccines, says dying, hospitalized have not been vaccinated





Former President Donald Trump has doubled his support for COVID-19 vaccines, pointing out in an interview this week that most people who have died and hospitalized from the coronavirus have not received life-saving vaccines.

Trump supporters and conservatives are among the groups most likely to reject inoculation, according to numerous polls. But the former president has repeatedly touted the effectiveness of vaccines, describing their rapid development as an iconic achievement of his administration’s Operation War Speed ​​in 2020.

In an interview with Daily Wire host Candace Owens this week, Trump once again touted the vaccines even as the conservative host tried to question their effectiveness. He described the vaccine as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind”.

“I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines,” Trump said. “All of them are very, very good. I found three in less than nine months. It must have taken five to 12 years.”

Former President Donald Trump reiterated his support for the COVID-19 vaccination in an interview this week. Above, Trump speaks at the Operation Warp Speed ​​Vaccine summit on December 8, 2020 in Washington, DC Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Owens then intervened, saying “more people have died from COVID this year” despite the widespread distribution of the vaccines across the country. Trump quickly cut it off, noting that vaccines work and people who are dying and hospitalized are largely unvaccinated.

“Oh no, the vaccine[s] work, but some people don’t take them, ”he replied. “Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take their vaccine. But it’s always their choice, and if you get the vaccine, you’re protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they get vaccinated. “

The former president’s remarks came after he was booed at an event in Dallas last Sunday when he said he received a vaccine booster. “Don’t do! Don’t do! Don’t do! Don’t do! Don’t do!” Trump told the crowd at the rally as they responded negatively to the news that he had received the third dose.

As Trump told Owens, public health experts and doctors have always explained that the increases this year in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 were due to the unvaccinated population. Although breakthrough infections do occur, these cases are largely mild and usually do not require hospitalization. They also do not often result in death. Even with the rise of the Omicron variant in recent weeks, medical professionals and scientists have stressed that full vaccination is the best protection against serious illness.

Although Trump has repeatedly criticized the mandates of COVID-19 vaccines, he has always touted the safety and effectiveness of life-saving injections. As he explained to Owens, his administration has devoted substantial effort and financial resources to rapid vaccine development. Nonetheless, the Kaiser Family Foundation’s October polls showed that the majority of the unvaccinated population in the United States – about 6 in 10 – identify as Republican or Republican-leaning.

Overall, about 62% of the entire U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data compiled by The New York Times. Among adults (those 18 and over), almost three-quarters have been fully immunized. Among the elderly (65 years and older), 88 percent received both doses of the vaccine.

As the Omicron variant has led to an increase in the number of new infections, public health experts and the White House have warned that the unvaccinated are at serious risk.

“If you are vaccinated and have your booster, you are protected against serious illness and death,” President Joe Biden said in a speech last week. The president warned that those who are not vaccinated face “a winter of serious illness and death.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-touts-covid-vaccines-says-those-dying-hospitalized-didnt-get-shots-1662611

