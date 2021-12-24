The new Donald Trump: if you get vaccinated, you are protected





Federal research found Trump's views played an important role in spreading disinformation

US President Donald Trump waves from the presidential motorcade as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday October 2, 2020, to be treated for Covid -19.

WASHINGTON The White House is grateful to former U.S. President Donald Trump for receiving and promoting the COVID-19 booster vaccination, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

The former Republican president recently said in an interview that he had received a recall and called the COVID-19 vaccines one of humanity’s greatest achievements.

The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine, Trump said in an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens. If you take the vaccine, you are protected.

Owen had tried to cast doubt on the matter, saying more people had died since the vaccines became available and questioning their effectiveness.

Trump cut her off and told Owens he takes credit for the incredible speed with which vaccines have been developed, and he insisted that people don’t die when they take the vaccine.

The results of the vaccine are very good, he said.

Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not get the vaccine. if you get it, it’s a very minor form. .. People don’t die when they take the vaccine. -Donald Trumphttps: //t.co/DobGKouFKo

Edward-Isaac Duty (@IsaacDovere) December 23, 2021

Only 62% of Americans are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates among wealthy countries, in part thanks to a Republicans-led vaccination campaign against Democratic President Joe Bidens for a year.

They were grateful that the former president received the recall, and were also grateful for making it clear in a recent interview that they were working and were safe, Psaki told reporters in a briefing Thursday.

Federal research has found that Trump’s views played an important role in spreading misinformation and fomenting Americans’ response to vaccines. During his tenure, he downplayed the severity of the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic, repeatedly saying it would go away, even if infections and deaths increased. He has flouted the security protocols of his own administrations by organizing large rallies and filling the White House with unmasked guests. He and former first lady Melania Trump were privately vaccinated before stepping down, while other senior officials, including his own vice president, have pretended to do so publicly. In September, Trump told the Wall Street Journal he likely wouldn’t get a recall and in August suggested it was a lucrative deal during an interview with the Fox Business host. Maria Bartiromo.

But he has also periodically expressed his support for the vaccines, while making it clear that he rejects warrants requiring people to obtain them, which he did again on Sunday in Dallas.

There, Trump found himself in a rare position, being booed by his own supporters after telling them he received a coronavirus vaccine booster.

Trump was in Dallas with conservative expert Bill OReilly for the final stop of their two-way live interview show, The History Tour, when Trump began to take credit for his administration for developing vaccines that have saved tens of millions of lives around the world. He told the crowd to be proud of the coronavirus vaccines and said denigrating their effectiveness puts them in the game, an apparent reference to their common political enemies.

At one point, OReilly stepped in: The president and I are both vaxxed and, he said, turning to Trump, did you get the reminder?

Yes, Trump replied.

Got it too, OReilly added.

Then some in the crowd booed them.

Ne, ne, ne, ne, ne, berated them Trump, waving his hand in disdain.

It was an unusual time for Trump, who remains popular within the Republican Party. According to a Pew Research Center poll in September, two-thirds of Republicans want him to remain a major force in US politics for years to come, and 44% want him to run for president in 2024.

This popularity, however, has not made him immune to occasional mockery, even from the most staunch supporters. In August, a crowd booed him at one of his iconic Alabama rallies. Again, the topic was vaccines.

With additional reporting from the Washington Post

