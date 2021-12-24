EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Boris Johnson’s waitress daughter gets the boot… all thanks to # 10!

Government experts procrastinating on Covid restrictions and advice not to socialize too much have wreaked havoc this Christmas.

I heard it even touched the Prime Minister’s daughter Cassia Peaches Johnson Wheeler, 24, Boris Johnson’s child through his second wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler.

Sources close to the family told me that she worked at the trendy Sessions Arts Club restaurant in Clerkenwell, as a waitress. That is, until early this week, when due to strict isolation guidelines, the restaurant was forced to close its doors a week earlier, with Cassia losing her shifts for the remainder of the year.

Boris Johnson’s ex-wife Marina Wheeler with their daughter Cassia after Mr Johnson delivers a speech following the London mayoral election results in 2012

The restaurant staff, located in Sessions House, a Grade II * listed building with a rooftop bar and swimming pool, sympathize with the promising youngster, who studied at Highgate School (18,000 per year).

“It’s hard enough to be treated like a normal person at work when your dad is prime minister,” my man tells me as he polishes spoons, “but it’s even harder when everyone blames him for the disruption of hospitality and you lose your job because of the boot! ‘

Sessions opened this year, but unlikely to be financially ruined by the shutdown a week earlier, it has been hailed as the hottest opening of 2021, with bookings nearly unobtainable.

The Johnson-Wheeler Girls are as hip as the restaurant; Cassia’s older sister Lara, 28, is a fashion writer who sometimes works for Vogue.

While Cassia, one of four children from Boris’s marriage to Marina, hopes to resume serving dishes such as cabbage rabbit, she is also a student writer and editor for her school’s alumni magazine. She then studied at Trinity College, Dublin.

Perhaps an exhibition of the trials and tribulations the hospitality industry has faced, thanks to government advisers, is in sight.

Tamara’s 16 vacations this year in pursuit of the sun

When you’re worth 200 million, you won’t let a global pandemic stop you from traveling the world.

Because this year alone, Tamara Ecclestone has traveled 16 times to and from sunny destinations.

The 37-year-old mother of two daughters, Sophia, seven, and Serena, 15 months, has taken Dubai, the Maldives, Switzerland, Croatia, the United Kingdom, America and the Bahamas on her travels.

The F1 heiress, married to Essex entrepreneur Jay Rutland, is currently in New York City and earlier this year visited her sister Petra in California.

Tamara’s dad, Bernie, defended his daughter’s globetrotter because he said she wanted to get away from the cold. “I think in the case of Tamara and Jay, they left Switzerland to go somewhere warm because it had snowed and it was very cold in Gstaad,” he said.

“They went to Dubai and from there they disappeared to the Maldives.”

Tamara’s dad, Bernie, defended his daughter’s globetrotter because he said she wanted to get away from the cold. Pictured: Tamara and her daughter in the Maldives

Beatrice gets a taste for vegan sushi

It could make a royal Christmas dinner goofy! I’ve heard that Princess Beatrice might go for nut roast, as she’s trying to go vegan to help protect the environment.

I spotted the 33-year-old munching on plant-based food in the trendy 123V restaurant on Bond Street, accompanied by newborn baby Sienna.

“She was telling staff that she wanted to eat the vegan sushi on offer, because she’s trying to switch to a plant-based diet,” a restaurant source tells me.

“The princess says the hardest thing to give up is sushi, so she was thrilled that the vegan offer was almost as good as the real thing.”

Celebrity hotspot, the Groucho Club, infuriated customers after they introduced Covid passports to enter.

The club has emailed members including Stephen Fry, Sienna Miller and Rachel Weisz, informing them that they must now show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to enter. But many would be seething.

“A lot of people hate the idea of ​​passports and think it’s totally against the club’s sex, drugs and rock’n’roll spirit,” one moaned. “The days of his reckless rebel stance are over. “

Hilton Girls Can Fill A Stocking!

Paris, 40 and 38, Nicky Hilton donned Ms. Claus style dresses to sit on Santa’s lap for a festive snap and Paris posted hers to wish her followers a Merry Christmas

You are never too old to meet Santa Claus! This seems to be the point of view of the Hilton Paris hotel heirs, 40, and Nicky, 38.

The sisters donned Ms. Claus-style dresses to sit on Santa’s lap for a festive snap, and Paris posted hers to wish her followers a Merry Christmas.

The blonde socialite, who married businessman Carter Reum last month, has her own Netflix cooking show and will air their wedding in a new reality TV show, Paris In Love.

It’s a bridge too far for Goldsmith

Zac Goldsmith has reason to dislike London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who defeated him in 2016.

And now I can reveal that the peer is grumbling to friends that he’s having a hard time selling his 2.5million Barnes home because Khan, who closed the Hammersmith Bridge to traffic in 2019, didn’t. still not reopened, which means property is a less attractive prospect for commuters.

Lord Goldsmith bought the four-story terraced house in 2013 as a love nest with his wife Alice Rothschild, but now he wants to sell it.

Goldsmith has taken to a new heap of countryside in the New Forest but has kept a pad in Mayfair, presumably for when he wants to spend a night on the town …

Have a thought for Conrad Black who will be sleeping separately from his wife, socialite Barbara Amiel, this Christmas.

Because I can reveal that she has found another male to share her bed. Barbara says she slept on an air mattress in her dining room while her dog Kuvasz, Arpad, recovers from surgery.

“For the past four months, I have slept next to him on an air mattress. Arpad is happy! ‘ said Amiel.

The 81-year-old writer adds that former media mogul Lord Black has been “tolerant” of their sleeping arrangements: “He has resigned himself to being temporarily number two.”