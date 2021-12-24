Politics
Xi envisions greener growth around the world
Balance of ecology and economy underlined amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Editor’s Note: China Daily presents a series of reports illustrating how the Global Development Initiative, first proposed by President Xi Jinping, will help countries around the world consolidate robust, green and more balanced growth amid unprecedented challenges . This is the sixth installment in the series.
Stephen Bainous Kargbo, representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in China, could not hide his enthusiasm for China’s ecological and green development philosophy when he recalled a visit this year to the International Center of hydrogen energy from Sichuan University, a partner of its organization. .
Kargbo said he “was amazed” to know that Chinese researchers have drastically reduced the cost of hydrogen fuel technology, and that 850 hydrogen vehicles developed there will be used in the next Olympics and Paralympics. Beijing Winter 2022.
What he saw is part of the increasingly influential and evolving Chinese concept that seeks to tackle environmental issues and advance growth at the same time.
President Xi Jinping summed up the concept as “staying committed to the harmony between man and nature” when he unveiled the China-led Global Development Initiative in September.
In his remarks in recent years, Xi has called on countries to accelerate the transition to a green, low-carbon economy, “improve global environmental governance, actively respond to climate change, and create a living community for people and nature. “.
He also urged high-income developed countries to take responsibility for reducing carbon emissions and helping poorer countries.
To better coordinate ecological accumulation with economic growth, Xi advised countries to “translate ecological forces into development forces and bring out the great advantage that green mountains and clear waters can offer.”
China’s evolving proposals are a set of solutions to tackle the world’s growing ecological and biodiversity challenges, which have been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties surrounding it, according to academics and officials. International organisations.
“The pandemic has posed additional challenges for global environmental governance and ecological preservation,” said Tu Ruihe, head of the Chinese bureau of the United Nations Environment Program.
“When the economy is bullish, protecting the environment can be a priority, but when economic growth runs out of steam, environmental issues are often taken off the table,” he said.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, funding pledged through the Paris Climate Agreement to help developing countries tackle climate change had already seen slow progress in fundraising, and there was so a remarkable fund gap, Tu said.
“To make matters worse, the pandemic is causing a decrease in political will to deal with climate change,” Tu added.
In terms of green development and low-carbon economy, Tu said pioneer countries should help those who are lagging behind, and “there is always reluctance to share and transfer advanced green technologies.”
Among the latest major commitments to global green development, President Xi announced in September that the country “will not build new overseas coal-fired power projects.”
The wish follows Xi’s pledge last year that China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
Wang Yao, director general of the International Institute of Green Finance at Beijing Central University of Finance and Economics, said, “Although many low-income countries wanted to improve their infrastructure and industries, massive investments in highly polluting countries, high emission projects can pose a great threat to their already vulnerable ecology and natural environment. “
To support green development, these countries need more funding from foreign investors, localized measures to support growth and a balanced approach to reduce their risky dependence on fossil fuels, she said.
Xi’s focus on greener global growth “manifests the country’s great sense of duty and its exemplary role in promoting global climate governance and green and low-carbon development,” she added. .
China has been a pioneer and is at the forefront in promoting green finance at the national level, and its concepts and practices in this area “could benefit peer developing countries,” said Wang.
