Trump touts the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine





By Veronica Stracqualursi and David Wright, CNN

Former President Donald Trump brushed aside an interrogator’s skepticism about the effectiveness and safety of the Covid-19 vaccine in a new interview, saying the “vaccine works” and “people don’t die when they take the vaccine “.

“Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you contract (Covid) it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take the vaccine,” he said in an interview with Candace Owens of the Daily Wire which was published on Tuesday.

When Owens began to question the vaccine’s effectiveness, Trump intervened by saying, “Well, no, the vaccine works.”

“Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t get the vaccine. But it’s still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you’re protected, ”he said.

This is the latest endorsement from Trump, who has repeatedly turned down opportunities to more forcefully urge Americans, and especially his supporters, about the importance of getting vaccinated. Cases and hospitalizations are currently increasing in the United States due to the Delta and Omicron variants, but reports largely indicate much milder results for those who have been vaccinated and boosted compared to those who have not been vaccinated. .

Trump, however, has frequently politicized the development and deployment of vaccines and told the Wall Street Journal in September that he was unlikely to receive a booster. He was also inconsistent in promoting science-based recommendations to slow the spread of the virus and pushed for refuted treatments for Covid-19.

In the interview with Owens, Trump defended his administration’s efforts to develop Covid vaccines.

“I invented a vaccine, with three vaccines. All of them are very, very good. I found three in less than nine months, ”he said.

Trump, however, called the warrants requiring children to wear masks in school “a terrible thing.”

“I don’t like to see kids with masks on,” he said in his interview with Owens. “They are sitting at school, they find it hard enough to sit still at school.”

During a recent speaking tour in Dallas, Trump revealed that he had received his Covid-19 vaccine booster, a response that drew boos from sections of the public that he dismissed.

Last fall, Trump contracted Covid-19 and suffered such a severe illness that he had to be hospitalized, treated with a number of medications and vitamins, and given supplemental oxygen. As president, Trump has rarely discussed his own vaccination and has refused to receive his vaccines publicly to help build confidence in the vaccination. After leaving the White House, it was reported that he and Melania Trump quietly received their Covid-19 vaccines in January.

