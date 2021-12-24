Ties between India and China are frozen, only Modi and Xi can now break the deadlock

Since last summer’s military confrontation in Ladakh, relations between the Asian giants, India and China, have been at an all-time low. The relationship remains deeply frozen, despite several rounds of talks between military commanders on the ground as well as diplomatic exchanges. Two high-level meetings between Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar and his counterpart Wang Yi did not yield any dramatic breakthroughs. Many believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping must meet to break the deadlock. At the moment, nothing is planned, although there is a buzz around Vladimir Putin, a good friend of India and an ally of China, trying to organize such a meeting.

The People’s Liberation Army continues to occupy positions in some locations on the Indian side of the Real Line of Control (LAC). New Delhi insists that the two armies return to the positions they occupied in April 2020, before the PLA crossed the LAC and transgressed at several points in Ladakh. The Chinese are reluctant to leave certain posts.

Will the new year see a change in the current strained ties between the two biggest powers in Asia? China is not in the mood for the moment. It has less to do with the confrontation in Ladakh than with India’s entry into the quad (US, India, Australia and India group) and alignment with the US and its Western allies in the ‘Indo-Pacific. China sees both the Quad which is not a military alliance and the UKUS (Australia, UK and US) which is, as US attempts to contain the growing military, economic and political power of the China in Asia.

The language used by Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar in his numerous speeches to international audiences is very much in line with the American vision for the Indo-Pacific. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi was much more cautious. He did not target China in any of his speeches. Neither has President Xi Jinping, although his foreign minister has spoken out and blamed India on several occasions.

China is currently fighting on several fronts and the ongoing confrontation with India on the border is not a major concern for Beijing as it is for India. The deterioration of China’s relations with the United States is the main objective of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party. After being courted by the United States in the early 1970s after President Richard Nixon’s revolutionary visit to Beijing in 1972, (mainly to counter Russia during the Cold War), Sino-American relations had flourished in the United States. benefit of both parties. But with China on track to become world number two now, Washington is pulling the shutters against Beijing, knowing full well that China is ready to challenge US superpower status in the future. According to American analyst Richard D. Wolf, the United States has faced for the past 100 years an economic and political challenge as it has done from any country. Even at the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union may have had the nuclear power, but certainly not the economic clout that China has today. It wasn’t that America’s leaders suddenly realized it. Obama’s pivot to Asia was one of them. Trump continued this but in his own aggressive style and made his anti-China policies acceptable to his supporters. Joe Biden pursues the same policy. Unlike Trump, the Biden administration has reestablished its ties with NATO and its Western allies. So America’s European allies are aligning themselves with Biden’s China Doctrine.

In this scheme of things, India has a role to play and is drawn to Washington to join the Western alliance. The opening to India was first made by President George Bush, when he proposed to bring India out of nuclear isolation. Since then, successive US presidents have courted India as a counterweight against China. The United States is hoping to use India, a large Asian country, to counterbalance China’s might in the region. It sounds a lot like how China has been used to downsize Russia in the past. Thus, India, which has its own concerns about China’s aggressive measures on its border, is drawn into the US strategy of confining China to the Indo-Pacific. If it is good to have a superpower like the United States by your side, does getting into the U.S. South China mess help India’s cause is? a question that many critics ask themselves. The United States has a lot to offer India including its advanced technology, New Delhi can have a close relationship with the United States without falling out with China.

Additionally, India’s problem with China is its land border, where the PLA systematically enters India’s claimed territory by crossing the LAC into both Arunachal and Ladakh. Neither the United States nor any of its Western allies will come to the aid of India in the event of a border war. Unlike Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and NATO allies, India does not have a defense pact with the United States. India must wage its own war and deal with the border issue bilaterally with China.

Perhaps it would have served New Delhi’s interests better to focus on resolving its border dispute with China which is at the heart of the dispute. Despite several rounds of talks between the special representatives of the two countries, there has been no breakthrough. Substantial progress has been made, but it has come to a halt at a crucial point where a decision on land swap needs to be made. We will have to give and take to settle a dispute that has remained unresolved since independence. Land swapping is a political hot potato, and no prime minister has an appetite for it. With the kind of majority Modi has in parliament and the adulation he inspires among ordinary Indians, he is perhaps the only prime minister who can sell a peace deal with China to the country. The question is whether he will take that risk.

For India and China, 2022 will be more or less the same, with both nations keeping their troops ready for battle. While another border war between India and China is unlikely to be considered, New Delhi cannot afford to let its guard down. President Putin may be trying to get Modi and Xi to break the ice, but is President Xi Jinping okay to speak for now. Xi should know that his aggressive posture in Ladakh has benefited the United States. Its belligerence pushed India into the arms of America. If he wants a more neutral India in Asia, he and Prime Minister Modi must respond to a call to reduce tensions and provide the political leadership needed to resolve the border dispute that has hampered India-China relations.