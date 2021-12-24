Endgame for Imran Khan’s government? Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif hints at upcoming return to Pakistan





In a massive development that may mark a decisive shift in Pakistani politics, PML (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has hinted that he will return to his country very soon. The Pakistani Prime Minister for the third time made the announcement Thursday in a speech to members of his party from London, where he has been staying since November 19, 2019, for “medical treatment”. On this occasion, he declared: “I hope that I will meet you all soon in Pakistan”.

His arrival in the country is likely to accelerate the fall of the government led by Imran Khan, which faces a huge backlash from all political circles due to soaring inflation, rising debt and the alleged bad governance in Pakistan. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party with only 156 out of 342 members in the National Assembly, the government’s survival depends on the support of allies such as the MQM-P, BAP and PML (Q). Amid resentment from these alliance partners, it is speculated that the main opposition parties PML (N) and PPP will join hands to file a motion of no confidence against the dispensation from power.

Sharif’s statement gains prominence as he accuses Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed of interfering in the country’s democratic process. According to him, the root cause of Pakistan’s problems was the refusal of the army to accept the mandate of elected officials and the existence of a parallel government. While the PML (N) supremo will face a jail sentence upon his return to his home country, his return is expected to galvanize the opposition to take on the party led by Imran Khan, which also recently suffered a defeat. shock in the polls of the local body in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province he governs.

Conviction and departure for London

Nawaz Sharif was forced to resign in July 2017 after Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified him in its Panama Papers verdict. Just days before the July 2018 election, he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who led the campaign for civil supremacy, were found guilty by an audit court in the landmark Avenfield case and sentenced to 10 and 7 years respectively. from prison. However, the High Court in Islamabad suspended their sentences and granted them bail in September 2018.

Only a few months later, the court of accounts convicted the supremo PML (N) in references to Al-Azizia Steel Mills Company and Hill Metal Establishment and imposed 7 years in prison in addition to a heavy fine. Languishing in Kot Lakhpat Prison in Lahore since December 2018, his health began to deteriorate. In October 2019, he had to be rushed to the city services hospital because his platelet count dropped to a critical level. The Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad in November for further treatment as his condition remained serious.

This was after he had made a commitment to return to Pakistan within 4 weeks or as soon as he was fit to travel. After he failed to appear before the Islamabad HC in appeal against his conviction despite various opinions, he declared him a “declared offender” on December 2, 2020. Since then, the government led by Imran Khan officially pushed for the repatriation of Nawaz Sharif. Recently, the HC in Islamabad rejected his appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references for evading the law.

