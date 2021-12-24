Boris Johnson’s ‘wonderful’ Christmas gift idea in the UK





The British Prime Minister has rejected tougher virus restrictions in England over Christmas. AFP London: In his Christmas Eve post on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the British public to get stung as a “wonderful” gift to the nation as cases soar. Mr Johnson said that although there was little time to buy gifts, “there is still one wonderful thing you can give to your family and to the whole country … and that is to get this shot, whether it’s your first or your second, or your reminder. The British Prime Minister rejected tougher virus restrictions in England over Christmas despite a record increase in cases caused by the Omicron variant. Instead, he focused on a campaign to offer booster shots to all adults by the end of the year. He admitted that “after two years of this pandemic, I cannot say that we are out of it”, as the United Kingdom on Thursday set a new record of nearly 120,000 cases in 24 hours. Last year Mr Johnson imposed a stay-at-home order on December 19 for London and the south-east of England, forcing millions to change their Christmas plans. This year he has chosen not to toughen the rules, saying in his post that “for millions of families across the country, I hope and believe this Christmas is and will be much better than the last.” People should test themselves before meeting vulnerable loved ones, he warned, while encouraging them to have a Merry Christmas with their family. If the stack of wrapping paper is bigger than last year because of the larger number of family members present, it is because of the vaccine rollout, he said. He also said that getting the vaccine was in line with Jesus Christ’s teaching that “we are to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.” Mr Johnson’s popularity has been weakened by reports of parties organized by Downing Street and other government departments during times of lockdown, and his party lost a by-election in a previously secure seat this month. Some within his own party have also revolted against the most recent Covid measures, particularly over the mandatory presentation of Covid passes to enter crowded places such as nightclubs, which they see as a violation. individual freedoms. Nearly 100 Conservative MPs opposed the measure, which was passed by parliament as a whole. Mr Johnson’s Brexit plan is also still mired in disputes over French fishing rights, a year after the UK struck a deal with the EU on a trade deal. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/get-that-jab-boris-johnsons-wonderful-christmas-gift-idea-to-uk-2668687 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos