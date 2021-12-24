Politics
As Omicron cases in India cross 300 mark, Prime Minister Modi chairs COVID review meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Thursday to review the COVID situation. The meeting brought together senior central and state health officials to brief the prime minister as Omicron’s tally exceeds 300 in India. So far 236 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the country, Maharashtra being the most confirmed state. cases, with 65, followed by Delhi with 64 and Telangana with 24. 104 people recovered from the virus out of the 213 cases.
Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, India has reported 7,495 new cases of COVID-19. With this, the number of cases in the country reached 3.47,65,976. The number of active cases in India currently stands at 78,291, up from 101 active cases today.
Center advises States / UTs to increase vigilance
The Center issued an advisory to state and UT governments on Thursday.
- States were urged to observe all precautions and not to let their guard down. They were advised to be vigilant and monitor case positivity, doubling rate, clusters of new cases in the districts.
- States have been urged to apply local restrictions / restrictions ahead of the next holiday season.
- States have been advised to impose nighttime curfews and ensure strict regulation of large gatherings, in particular, to notify containment zones, buffer zones in case of new COVID-19 clusters.
- States have been advised to step up vaccination. They were instructed to ensure 100% coverage of eligible first and second excluded dose beneficiaries on an accelerated basis and to strengthen door-to-door vaccination campaigns in states / TUs where vaccination coverage is less than national coverage. medium.
“Center in contact with States and assess the COVID situation”
Union Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Center is in contact with states and is assessing the COVID situation.
He informed that the government has put in place a buffer stock of essential drugs necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 so that in the event of a disaster, the country does not face any shortage. He also informed that to avoid a shortage of oxygen supply, the government has made arrangements for improved generation of medical oxygen and its steady supply throughout the country.
“We have set up a transparent system for ventilators. Now the state’s public hospitals give us (at the Center) a certificate attesting that the ventilator has been installed and is working correctly,” he added.
