Saudi Arabia builds ballistic missiles with Chinese help (report)





Saudi Arabia is building its own ballistic missile fleet with help from China, CNN reported Thursday, citing US intelligence sources. While it was known that the kingdom had bought missiles from China, satellite images obtained by the network allegedly show that Saudi Arabia is also manufacturing the weapons in at least one facility. US intelligence officials have been briefed on the matter and have shown evidence of “multiple large-scale transfers of sensitive ballistic missile technology” between the Saudis and the Chinese, according to CNN. If confirmed, the news could challenge the Biden administration’s goal of restricting the manufacture of weapons in Iran with the help of Tehran’s longtime rivals in Riyadh. China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement to CNN that it is working with Saudi Arabia as “comprehensive strategic partners”, saying “such cooperation does not violate any international law and does not involve proliferation weapons of mass destruction “. China, led by Xi Jinping, is said to be involved in “large-scale” arms transfers with Saudi Arabia. Xinhua / Sipa United States Researchers at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies who examined the satellite images told CNN that it was “unambiguous evidence that the facility was working to produce missiles.” The researchers said the images showed a “hotbed,” suggesting the need to dispose of material from the production of ballistic missiles. “Sinking rocket motors produces leftover propellant, posing an explosion hazard. Solid propellant missile production facilities often have combustion pits where leftover propellant can be removed by combustion, ”point-of-sale researcher Jeffrey Lewis said. “Combustion operations are therefore a strong signature as the facility actively flows powder rocket engines.” The footage, however, doesn’t reveal much about how far the suspected missiles could travel, who designed them, or how much ballistic material they could carry. Researchers at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies said the satellite photos were “unambiguous evidence” that the facility was producing missiles. Planet Labs PBC / AFP via Getty Images Saudi Arabia this month asked the United States for urgent help to replenish Riyadh’s missile defense weapons, which it says are dwindling dangerously. Authorities have asked the United States to sell them dozens of interceptors used to shoot down airborne weapons. The interceptors are made by Massachusetts-based Raytheon Technologies and cost around $ 1 million each. Saudi Arabia, led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is previously known to have bought missiles from China. BANDAR AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP via Getty Images

