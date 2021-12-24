Donald Trump pushes back anti-vaxxer Candace Owens





Former President Donald Trump made a strong statement on the importance of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday in an interview with late conservative brand Candace Owens. His wholehearted endorsement of their effectiveness could inspire his supporters, who are among the least likely to be vaccinated, to receive the vaccine and help stop the spread of the virus.

Owens has a long history of spreading deadly vaccine misinformation. In the interview, she attempted to bring Trump into a discussion of their ineffectiveness, repeating the false claim that more people died from COVID-19 during the Biden administration than during Trump.

In fact, the numbers show that more people have died from COVID-19 under Trump’s watch (424,401 to 379,192) and according to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, MD, people not. vaccinated are 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the unvaccinated.

One can imagine how high the death toll would have been without the life-saving vaccines.

I’m just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. Happy Christmas Eve. go get boostedhttps: //twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1473743177806974977 u00a0 u2026

Jen Psaki (@Jen Psaki) 1640277472

Trump: I have offered three vaccines, all of which are very, very good. I found three in less than nine months. ….

Owens: And yet more people have died from COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you. And more people have taken the vaccine this year, so people are wondering how

Trump: Oh, no. The vaccine worked. But some people don’t take it. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not get the vaccine.

But it’s always their choice, and if you get the vaccine, you’re protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they get vaccinated.

Donald Trump admits on stage that he received a vaccine booster, but his Dallas audience then begins to boo him. Hope his supporters will listen u2014 # Omicron is coming. #GetBoosted # vaccinatepic.twitter.com / Oq4QynKdjt

Eric Feigl-Ding (@Eric Feigl-Ding) 1640018602

Trump was far from being honest when he said he had proposed three vaccines, but he was right in touting their effectiveness. Trump has tremendous influence over America’s conservatives, who are one of the largest contingents of unvaccinated people. By talking positively about vaccines, he may cause some to change their mind and receive the vaccine that will save their life.

Trump’s pullback against Owens comes three days after he was booed in front of an audience in Dallas with Bill O’Reilly for saying he had recently received his COVID-19 recall.

When Trump was president, he downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating the perception that it was not a serious problem. He has also been criticized for not promoting vaccines as much as he should.

However, Trump’s recent high-level vaccine endorsement is important because areas where his supporters live have been hit much harder by the virus than in places that have supported Democrat Joe Biden as president.

According to NPR, since the vaccines became available:

People living in counties that reached 60% or more for Trump in November 2020 had 2.73 times the death rate of those who opted for Biden, the report says. Counties with an even higher share of the vote for Trump saw higher COVID-19 death rates.

New NPR analysis reveals pro-Trump counties now have a higher COVID-19 death rate than counties that voted for Joe Biden. n nMistrust and misinformation about vaccines is to blame.https: //n.pr/3Et9rjp

NPR (@NPR) 1638709396

One of the main reasons for Republicans’ lack of vaccination is misinformation. According to NPR, more than 90% of Republicans surveyed believe or aren’t sure of at least one false statement about COVID-19.

Trump played down the deadly virus while in the White House, resulting in countless deaths. Now, in his post-presidency, he has the opportunity to right that wrong by continuing to be a strong supporter of COVID-19 vaccinations. On Wednesday, the Biden administration acknowledged the important role Trump can play in nations’ COVID-19 health initiatives, saying he has sent “an important signal to many Americans about the importance of being boosted.

Hope his supporters are listening.

From your Articles site

Related articles on the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upworthy.com/donald-trump-fought-back-against-candace-owens-anti-vaxxer-claims-it-may-save-lives The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos