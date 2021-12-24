SAGE warned Boris Johnson to decide ‘soon’ on Covid restrictions – but he delayed

The prime minister’s science advisers said on Monday that the decision to act “will have to be taken sooner than the uncertainties can be resolved.” But now he doesn’t plan any announcements until Christmas

Boris Johnson’s science advisers have warned he needs to act quickly on the Covid restrictions, he emerged today – but he postponed any decision until after Christmas anyway.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) met on Monday and warned that Omicron cases were increasing very rapidly.

Experts said the data was uncertain, but warned: political decisions (do nothing or something) will need to be made sooner than these uncertainties can be resolved.

SAGE warned that Omicron would need to be around 90% less severe than Delta for hospital admissions to not reach the previous peak – unless the wave peaks early for other reasons, which should not be assumed for planning purposes.

SAGE added: The earlier interventions occur, the more effective they will be.

Even a short intervention could reduce both the peak and the total admissions, especially if introduced early enough.

The main benefit of a short intervention would be to smooth out the peak in admissions and allow more people to receive reminders.

If the measures are implemented later, when hospital admissions have increased significantly, the measures may need to be in place longer and may be too late to avoid a period with very high admissions.

Still, it is understood that the Prime Minister does not plan to make any announcements on the new Covid restrictions for England before Christmas.

That’s despite Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland all laying out tough measures as early as Boxing Day.

Mr Johnson was barred from announcing new rules by a Tory Cabinet spat – but is also encouraged by data suggesting that the Omicron variant is less severe.

Research from Imperial College London indicates that people with Omicron are 15-20% less likely to be hospitalized and 40-45% less likely to need an overnight hospital stay or more than people with Delta.

The Imperial research was published last night, two days after the SAGE meeting, the report of which was not released until today.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it was encouraging good news.

But Imperial warned that the advantage appears to be outweighed by the speed at which the variant spreads – with confirmed cases exceeding 100,000 per day for the first time.

And Mr Javid cautioned: if a much lower percentage of people are at risk for hospitalization, if it is a lower percentage of a much larger number, there could still be a significant hospitalization. “

Conservative ministers have sought to criticize the SAGE modeling for being too gloomy.

The SAGE subgroup, the Scientific Group on Modeling Pandemic Influenza (SPI-MO) met on Sunday and the agreed key sensitivities – including the severity of Omicron – were still not known.

One modeling set assumed that Omicrons’ intrinsic gravity was the same as Delta. However, the same modeling assumed that the realized gravity was 50% that of Delta.

Intrinsic severity refers to the comparison of two strains when everyone infected is exactly the same – such as vaccination status and previous infections.

The actual severity is different, as Omicron appears to be more likely than Delta to infect people who have been previously vaccinated or infected. This means that they already have some immunity and are less likely to end up in the hospital than the unvaccinated.

Former SAGE member Sir Jeremy Farrar and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham have both backed the wait-and-see approach after Imperial data.

Sir Jeremy tweeted: With data indicating that omicron is not as serious in those vaccinated and the behavioral change evident in the last few days leading up to Christmas, it is very reasonable to pause and consider the latest data and if other actions are needed after Christmas.

Mr. Burnham added: I actually think they were right to take the time to look at the data that is coming in.

Because what we do know is that if you put restrictions on it is definitely going to hurt people’s sanity.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of SAGE, said BBC Radio 4s Today Show: This is definitely good news, but I think I was definitely not out of the danger zone.

I think maybe we can go from a hurricane to a very severe storm.

the NHS is already in high demand and I think it will get worse.

Wales and Northern Ireland will close nightclubs from Boxing Day. And in Wales and Scotland, Boxing Day sports will effectively be behind closed doors.

But senior government sources have confirmed Boris Johnson does not intend to make any announcement on further restrictions until Boxing Day.

Although the data is reviewed daily, including Boxing Day, no announcements should be made until Christmas.

This suggests that unless there is another sudden deterioration, no announcement is likely until December 27 at the earliest.