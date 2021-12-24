Narendra Modi launches development projects worth 2,095 cr, targets Oppn on ‘mafiavad’ and ‘parivarvad’

Among the initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “Banas Dairy Sankul” at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority food park in the Karkhiyaon region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 27 development projects worth more than Rs 2,095 crore in his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi. Among the initiatives launched by Modi was “Banas Dairy Sankul” at the food park of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority, in the region of Karkhiyaon.

To reduce land ownership issues, the Prime Minister also virtually distributed the “Gharauni” rural residential rights dossier to over 20 lakhs.

This is Modi’s second visit to his constituency in 10 days. He was here on December 13 to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Some people have made talking about cows a sin: Modi

Addressing the Kisan Diwas milestone on the birthday of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Modi said some people have made talking about cows a sin.

“For some talking about cows must be a crime, but for us cows are respected as mothers. People who laugh at cow buffalo forget that the 8 crore livelihood of families in the country is managed by such cattle, ”Modi said. .

“Today the foundation stone has been laid for ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’, as strengthening the dairy sector is one of our government’s top priorities,” Modi said.

Varanasi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 22 development projects worth over Rs 870 crore in his parliamentary constituency He also lays the foundation stone for “Banas Dairy Sankul” and distributes the Gharauni rural residential rights dossier pic.twitter.com/Rbh2zKFk6s ANI UP / Uttarakhand (INANINewsUP) 23 December 2021

He also said the country’s milk production had increased by about 45 percent from the past six or seven years. Currently India produces 22% of total world production, he said.

“I am happy that today Uttar Pradesh is not only the largest milk producing state in the country, but also ahead of the expansion of the dairy sector,” said Modi.

Dairy and livestock sectors will change the condition of farmers: PM

“I firmly believe that the new energy in the country’s white revolution that is the dairy and livestock sector can play a big role in changing the condition of farmers. Livestock can become a huge source of additional income. for the small farmers whose number is over 10 crore in the country Indian dairy products have a huge market abroad and we have a lot of growth potential, “he said.

The prime minister also said natural agriculture is the need of the moment. “For the rejuvenation of mother earth, to protect our soil, to secure the future of generations to come, we must again turn to natural agriculture,” he said.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a biogas-based power plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union factory in Ramnagar.

“Today there is a great need in the country, the waste generated by animals associated with the dairy sector, is also used properly. One of these efforts is the construction of a biogas power plant near the Ramnagar dairy plant, ”he added. .

It launched a portal and logo dedicated to the Dairy Conformity Assessment System, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with assistance from the National Milk Development Board (NDDB).

According to the PMO, the unified logo, featuring the logos of the BIS and NDDB quality marks, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about the quality of dairy products.

Oppn’s program only contains ‘mafiavad’ and ‘parivarvad’: PM

Glancing at the opposition without naming any party, Modi said, “When I talk about the dual development of a dual engine government in the development of Kashi, some people are very upset. These are the people who have seen the politics of Uttar Pradesh only through the prism of caste, creed and religion. “

In an apparent mockery against the leader of the Samajwadi party, Akhilesh Yadav, over “mafiavad”, the prime minister said: “This language of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is out of their program. In their program is – mafiavad and parivarvad. There is an illegal occupation of houses and land in their program. “

“These people never wanted UP to develop, UP to be a modern identity. Schools, colleges, hospitals, roads, water, electricity, poor people’s homes, gas connections, toilets, they don’t see them as development.” , he added.

PM Modi inaugurated several urban development projects

These include six redevelopment projects in the Old Kashi neighborhoods, a parking lot and surface area in Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a wastewater treatment plant in the village of Ramna and the provision of advanced surveillance cameras to 720 locations as part of the Smart City mission.

He also laid the groundwork for the Government’s Rs 49 crore College of Homeopathic Medicine in Tehsil Pindra as part of the Ayush mission.

The foundation stone for two “4 to 6 lane” road widening projects for the Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads has also been laid. The projects are expected to improve Varanasi’s connectivity and will be a step towards solving the city’s traffic congestion problem.

Other projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a rapid breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the South Asia regional center in Varanasi, a regional reference standards laboratory in the village of Payakpur and a lawyer building in Tehsil Pindra.

With contributions from agencies

