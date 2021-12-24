Japan projects record defense spending in 2022 with 10th consecutive annual increase





TOKYO (Reuters) – The government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishidas approved record defense spending on Friday, with a 10th consecutive annual increase in 2022, amid China’s rapid military expansion and nuclear and missile programs by North Korea. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media at his official residence at the close of a Special Diet session in Tokyo, Japan, December 21, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno / Pool via REUTERS The budget for the fiscal year starting April 1 will increase 1.1 percent to 5.4 trillion yen ($ 47.18 billion), less than a quarter of China’s military budget this year, according to the reports. Beijing official data. The higher spending plan follows a meeting in April between US President Joe Biden and then Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in which Suga pledged to boost his country’s defense capabilities in light of a more difficult regional security environment. Tensions over China’s claimed Taiwan have increased as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert his country’s claims to sovereignty over the island. The Taiwanese government says it wants peace, but will defend itself if necessary. Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister before Suga, who remains an influential figure in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said this month that any emergency in Taiwan would mean an emergency for Japan, as well as its security alliance with the states. -United. Important items in the budget proposal include 128 billion yen for 12 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 stealth fighters, four of which will be short-take-off and vertical-landing variants operating from converted helicopter carriers. The Defense Ministry also set aside 86 billion yen in next year’s budget to develop its first new home jet fighter in three decades. The project, which is expected to be completed in the 2030s, is led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. The ministry is also allocating 34 billion yen to bolster defenses against cyber attacks and 79 billion yen for space-related projects, such as satellites and lasers to track targets beyond the atmosphere. The draft budget has yet to be passed by parliament, where the ruling Kishidas bloc holds the majority, to be enacted. ($ 1 = 114,4600 yen) Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-defence-budget/japan-plans-record-defence-spending-in-2022-with-10th-straight-annual-increase-idUSKBN2J303P The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos