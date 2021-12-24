Fringe right-wing factions erupt in anger after Trump backs vaccines





Fringe right-wing factions erupted in anger after Trump praised COVID-19 vaccines. Figures from Alex Jones to Ali Alexander quickly berated Trump for his pro-vaccine stance. Members of the Telegram channels linked to QAnon said they felt betrayed after Trump encouraged more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Loading Something is loading.

Trump has twice advocated for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine last week. On Sunday, the crowd booed the former president when he revealed to Bill O’Reilly that he had taken a COVID-19 vaccine booster and was pro-vaccination. Trump doubled his stance in an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens on Wednesday, hailing the vaccine as “one of mankind’s greatest achievements.”

“No, the vaccine worked. But some people don’t take it. The people who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take their vaccine,” Trump told Owens.

“If you take the vaccine, you are protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you get (COVID-19), it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take their vaccine, ” he added.

On social media, right-wing figures from conspiracy theorist and talk show host Alex Jones to recently subpoenaed ‘Stop the Steal’ host Ali Alexander came out in force, berating Trump for his stance .

“Remember when Trump said you would play the Democrats’ game by making fun of the hasty and ineffective shot? Yes, Joe Biden congratulates him and his recall shot,” Alexander wrote on his Telegram channel on December 23.

“Trump, stop. Stop. Have your position (supported by Fauci) and allow us to have ours (which is supported by science). This loss becomes annoying at the baby boomer level,” Alexander wrote.

InfoWars talk show host Alex Jones also lambasted Trump after the former president announced on Sunday that he had received a COVID-19 booster and was in favor of the vaccine.

“Connect. Take credit for it. Take this, connect, believe it. Damn, we’re fighting Bill Gates and Fauci and Biden and the New World Order and Psaki and the Davos group… and now we ‘ I have Trump on their team! ” Jones said.

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood, however, attempted to justify Trump’s pro-vaccine stance, claiming that Trump was using “the war strategy and tactics designed to achieve victory” in recommending the COVID coup, although he didn’t specify what he thought those tactics were.

Ron Watkins, a congressional candidate from Arizona known for his links to QAnon, posted on his Telegram channel after Trump’s interview with Owens aired, calling the vaccines “subscription suicide shots” and calling on its supporters to “choose life” and “” never conform. ”

Some members of Watkins’ Telegram channel, which operates as a chatroom for 40,167 members, have also expressed their doubts about Trump.

“Guess God led me there, then I had my doubts about Trump. So I gave up on saving America,” wrote Watkins chat member with ID David Deitrich. “My beliefs. He came to the presidency, making America great so we can all trust him and let our guard down, then he leaves us and betrays us in Bidan. [sic] and the CCP and all those evil SOBs. ”

