Shehbaz asks people to help PDM send packages to government – Pakistan





LAHORE: National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the end of Imran Khan’s government was near, urging the population to prepare to support a decisive initiative by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to oust the government.

The days of the Imran Khan government are numbered. However, this drama of inaugurating the projects already launched by PML-N will not save it. The time has come to take them (the Pakistani rulers of Tehreek-i-Insaf) by the pass, as this nation has not known a worse time in the country’s 74-year history. The end of this government is near, Shehbaz said, addressing an event linked to the anniversary of the death of Khwaja Mohammad Rafique, the father of PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad and Salman Rafique, here on Thursday.

Charged PML-N workers chanted Go Niazi Go slogans during speeches by their leaders. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also spoke via video link from London where he has resided since November 2019 for medical treatment.

Although PML-N senior leadership has yet to allude to a motion of no-confidence against PTI governments in the Center or the Punjab, the party’s senior vice-president, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, recently said the PML-N would not consider the option until it was clear that the Constitution was supreme in the country and that the system was operating without interference in accordance with democratic principles and standards.

Ayaz claims Nawaz is coming back very soon

Shehbaz called on the people to prepare to help the opposition alliance, the PDM, send the PTI government home for making their lives miserable due to rampant price hikes and inflation .

The PDM announced a decisive anti-inflation march on Islamabad on March 23, 2022 to protest the government’s failures.

The opposition leader, rarely referring to the military establishment, said the PTI had won votes, but everyone knew it was under pressure to come to power. Imran Khan has also made the lives of his supporters miserable, he lamented.

Mocking the prime minister, Shehbaz said that if Imran Khan was so fond of putting plaques on projects launched by Nawaz Sharif, he should have asked the PML-N who could have given him the job. Today, Imran Khan inaugurated the Knowledge Park project here which we initiated in 2014, he noted.

Criticizing the role of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in willfully ignoring a number of scams like flour, sugar, drugs, BRT, Malamjabba, the opposition leader said it was the reason he openly called it an NAB-Niazi alliance. He also lambasted the PTI government for putting hundreds and thousands of people out of work on its promise to provide 10 million jobs. Moreover, he said, this government had not yet built a single house for the five million promised.

In his speech, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claimed that in India Imran Khan was called a puppet and in the United States it was said that the Prime Minister had even less powers than those of a mayor. This man (Imran) used to say that he would rather kill himself than go to the [International Monetary Fund]. Now we are waiting for him to commit suicide, said the PML-N quaid.

In the name of a New Pakistan, inept and incompetent people were imposed on the nation which has economically ruined the country. The PTI government destroyed the PIA and disrespected the Green Passport, he said and highlighted the mega accomplishments of his tenure.

Speaking on the occasion, the former Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said that Nawaz Sharif was returning to the country very soon. Mr Sadiq, who recently met Nawaz in London, said he will travel to London again next month to attend the supreme party. Nawaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan very soon. My smile says something is going to happen, he exclaimed.

The former speaker asked if the state could guarantee that young people have their franchise rights. Soon Imran Khan will be back on top of a container. One day he will have to [become a democrat]he said, adding that the man who used the name of the state of Medina was lying to people. Imran Khan gave nothing to [those in boots] and people except inflation and unemployment, he commented.

PML-N MK Khwaja Asif said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government polls, the PTI did not get any facilitation, a reference to the establishment.

Posted in Dawn, December 24, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1665494 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

