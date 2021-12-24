Is India heading for a third lockdown over Omicron? Here’s what we know so far





Amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today at 6:30 p.m. to review the pandemic situation in the country. India has reported 7,495 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed Thursday. As several countries roll out a booster to fight the new vaccine escaping the Omicron variant, few opt for lockdown. China is stepping up efforts to control new outbreaks of the virus with a lockdown of the 13 million residents of the northern city of Xi’an, following a spike in coronavirus cases. Australia reported a major spike in coronavirus infections on Thursday, prompting the worst-hit state of New South Wales to re-impose indoor masks, a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said rejected blockades or mask warrants for the whole country to slow the spread of the omicron variant. However, there are no lockdown talks in India. As several fake news about the lockdown have taken to social media, START said the government has made no such announcement regarding the lockdown. He also called on people not to share such news. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 12 new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its tally in the state to 31, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. India took a new step in the fight against the Covid pandemic on Thursday, as more than 60% of the total eligible population is now vaccinated with the two doses of the vaccine, the government said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised public health workers, medical professionals and citizens across the country for making this feat possible. “Achieve more new feats! Congratulations India,” Mandaviya tweeted. In the same tweet, he said: “Aided by public participation and the dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population is now fully immunized. “ Meanwhile, the country’s vaccine coverage against Covid-19 has exceeded 139.70 crore with the administration of 70 17,671 doses of vaccine in the past 24 hours according to interim reports from the Ministry of Health until 7 Thursday morning hours. This objective was achieved thanks to 1,4794,783 sessions. India on Thursday recorded 7,495 new cases of Covid and 434 deaths within 24 hours. With the addition of new deaths, the total death toll rose to 4,789,759. India’s active caseload currently stands at 78,291. The number of active cases constitutes 0.23% of the country’s total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020. (With contributions from agencies) (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Thursday December 23, 2021 4:50 PM IST

