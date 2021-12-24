Jokowi’s story is in search of land for DMI, finally choosing land confiscated by BLBI





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally inaugurated the Central Leadership Office Building of the Indonesian Council of Mosques (DMI). On this occasion, Jokowi spoke of the complexity of choosing a piece of land to build an office, until it was finally selected from the land confiscated in the BLBI case. Jokowi said JK spoke about the DMI office which has moved often since he was vice president. DMI President Jusuf Kalla (JK) and DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan were present on the occasion. “When he became vice president, he told me, ‘Sir, this DMI office hasn’t had its own office for almost 50 years. I changed offices five times during my term as president. That means if 50 years is multiplied by five, 25 times, every president can move, “Jokowi said on Friday 12/24/2021. He also admitted that he was happy with the choice of location for DMI’s office. Jokowi said the land currently occupied by the DMI office is an asset of the BLBI which has been taken over by the Ministry of Finance. “So thank goodness after looking for where the best location is, this is the BLBI land that was taken by the finance ministry. And it fits here, on Matraman Road, it fits, ”he said. “Because it is close to the office of IPHI, the Indonesian Association of Hajj Fellowship. Close to PBNU Headquarters. It’s also near PW Muhammadiyah’s office in my opinion. Near the MUI office. It really fits Mr. JK, what did you do? This is what MJK chose. Right here sir because there are several alternatives. Yes, it’s true, “he continued. The former mayor of Surakarta hopes that this new office will encourage DMI to become a mosque, not only as a place of worship for Muslims but also as an educational center. “As an intellectual center of da’wah and also functions as a place of deliberation to build unity, strengthen national bonds and also a center to develop and improve the well-being of people, as previously stated by the president general of DMI, “Jokowi said. On this occasion, Jokowi immediately inaugurated the new BLBI building. “And saying bismillahirohmanirohim this morning, I inaugurated the building of the central management office of the Indonesian Mosque Council,” he concluded. (TYO)

