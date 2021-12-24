Pakistan Embassy admits JF-17 fighter plane deal could fail with Argentina; Government of Imran Khan. Responds on Twitter





It seems that Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan is at odds with his foreign ministry. Two consecutive episodes involving Pakistani foreign missions caused enormous embarrassment in Islamabad.

In the latest diplomatic blunder, the country’s embassy in Argentina posted an Instagram message claiming diplomats cannot be held responsible for mistakes and Pakistan “could lose JF-17 deal with Argentina” .

The latest episode comes just days after the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia posted a song criticizing the country’s leadership on its official Twitter account and even mentioned Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Twitter post asked the government how long it expected government officials to remain silent and work unpaid, noting inflation in the country was at an all time high. It indicated that diplomats had been forced to withdraw their children from school because they had not paid their dues for three months.

In the latest incident, the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina reportedly condemned the Imran Khan administration, arguing for political change to restore Pakistan’s reliability and credibility. The post further claimed that Pakistan “could lose” the JF-17 agreement with Argentina.

Argentina was reportedly in talks with Pakistan to purchase 12 JF-17A Block III aircraft. The Argentine government has reportedly included funding of $ 664 million for the plane deal. However, Argentina’s Defense Ministry later issued a statement rejecting the reports.

The post was later deleted and the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina and Pakistani Foreign Ministry posted tweets alleging that the “Pakistan Embassy in Argentina Instagram account was hacked”.

“Please note that all messages posted through this account in the last hour were not from the Pakistani Embassy in Argentina,” the tweet added.

Pakistan is currently going through a massive economic crisis, due to significant debt and the country is struggling to keep its balance sheet in order. Recently, it was reported that the Pakistani Embassy in the United States had not been able to pay its contract staff.

The report notes that at least five of the Pakistani embassy employees, who were hired locally, suffered wage delays and non-payments from August 2021.

The financial problem worsened to the point that a former employee had to resign in September due to delays and non-payment. The report adds that these local workers, whether permanent or temporary, are not entitled to the same benefits and privileges as Foreign Ministry staff, such as health care coverage.

JF-17 Thunder

Argentina had officially announced that it had not finalized any agreement for the purchase of the JF-17.

The JF-17 Thunder is a multi-purpose fighter aircraft jointly developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and the Chinese company Chengdu Aircraft Corporation to meet the air power needs of the Pakistani Air Force.

The aircraft is equipped with a glass cockpit and a specially designed canopy. Additionally, the cockpit features three Multi-Function Displays (MFDs), Heads-Up Display (HUD), 32-bit Weapons and Mission Management Computer (WMMC), as well as a convenient throttle and stick.

The JF-17 is equipped with a GSh-23 twin 23mm cannon or a GSh-30 twin 30mm cannon. There are seven pay points on the plane, four under the wings, one under the fuselage, and two on the wing tips. It can carry a payload of up to 3,700 kg.

The fighter aircraft also has a Defense Assistance System (DAS), which includes a Radar Warning System (RWS), a Missile Approach and Warning System (MAWS), a distribution of countermeasures and a self-protection radar jamming pod. The RWS collects data on the direction and proximity of enemy radar and sends it to the pilot.

The MAWS consists of several optical sensors that identify and display threatening rocket missiles on multifunction displays (MFDs). Decoy rockets and chaff from the countermeasures delivery system lock down the enemy’s radar system, preventing the missile from tracking the aircraft.

Block III of the JF-17 is said to be armed with short-range PL-10E air-to-air missiles, as seen in images of the plane’s takeoff. The photographs, which were first uploaded on April 27 to the Airliners.net website, reveal the prototype in flight with the number “3001”. On a JF-17, two infrared guided AAM PL-10Es are also visible for the first time.

According to reports, the upgraded aircraft is equipped with a wide-angle holographic head-up display and a new missile approach warning system based on infrared (IIR) imagery.

A military expert from Beijing was quoted by the Global Times as saying: With the PL-10, the JF-17 Block 3 will gain enormous air combat capability and have an advantage even against its heavier opposing counterparts in the air defense of the United States. territory.

Myanmar ordered 16 JF-17s from Pakistan and China in July 2015. On December 17, 2018, the Myanmar Air Force acquired the first batch of JF-17s. The Nigerian Air Force officially commissioned its three JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighters this year at Makurdi Air Base, becoming the second customer.

