Turkish lira tumbles after central bank rate cut





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a risky economic “experiment” as the central bank cut interest rates for the fourth month in a row despite rising inflation. According to official data, the annual inflation rate in November was 21%, but the banks lowered the key rate by 1 percentage point to 14%. The country’s very negative real interest rate is Turkish liraThe central bank has lost more than 40% against the dollar since it started cutting rates in September. According to data from Refinitiv, the pound hit a record low after Thursday’s decision, plunging 5.2% against the US dollar to 15.595. Erdogan, who denies the established economic legitimacy that high interest rates curb inflation, said the reduction in borrowing costs would lead to increased exports, investment and employment, ultimately stabilizing the currency and reducing inflation. Insisted. Economists say the president’s plans could lead to uncontrollable price increases, further eroding the standard of living of the population who already suffers from growing poverty. Refet Gurkaynak, professor of economics at Ankara Bilkent University, said: “It shows that economists really have a very good understanding of the basics of monetary policy. I knew this would be the result and so. Charlie Robertson, chief economist at investment bank Renaissance Capital, said Erdogan’s approach was unprecedented. “I can’t think of another leader who has ever led this strange mix of policies,” he said. “Medieval usury policies don’t work in a floating exchange rate world. “ Prime Minister Erdogan, whose ruling party suffers from declining support in polls amid economic turmoil, will announce a significant increase in the minimum wage on Thursday to offset the impact of the depreciation of the currency on the population. Pro-government media reported that the increase is expected to be around 35-40%. Earlier this month, the president, who appointed a new finance minister following the resignation of the former economic secretary, announced further reforms of the economic team on Thursday. According to a decree published in the official bulletin, he sacked two deputy finance ministers, Sakir Ercan Gul and Mehmet Hamdi Yildirim. He replaced them with bureaucrats Yunus Eritas and Muhammad Glucan. Glucan is a former ruling party official Nureddin Nevati, The new Minister of Finance is also involved in the textile sector.

