Trump boosters. Ben Garrison, Alex Jones, MAGA Folk gone mad





In the world of the crisscrossed and confused plot where Donald Trump is presented as America’s great savior, and covid-19 vaccines are exposed as part of a poisonous plot to control the world, the vaccination status itself of the former president – Trump got stung in private before leaving the White House – has been an inconvenient truth.

That contradiction surfaced again this week when the disgraced ex-president, in the middle of an arena tour with disgraced ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly, told the crowd that ‘he had received his recall.

When some members of the public booed, Trump berated his critics. He touted the covid hits as a key part of his administration’s legacy: “We did something historic,” he said. “We made a vaccine. Trump, twice impeached, went on to praise the millions of lives saved around the world by the beatings. “Take back the credit,” he told his supporters. “Don’t let them take it away from us, don’t take it away from ourselves. You play directly into their hands.

In fairness to the boos, the pro-booster message was an about-face for Trump, for whom consistency was never a virtue. Over the summer he dismissed the idea of ​​a third move as “a lucrative deal for Pfizer”. That message vibrated with the anti-vax fever swamps, which have long decried Big Pharma for raking in profits by pushing vaccines that (they believe against all evidence) poison patients, instead of protecting them.

As the president’s unabashed new support spilled over right-wing social media, it was met with a combustible mixture of anger, confusion, twisted apologies and denial so pure it’s as if the former president had never said a word.

For a sign of just how much Trump has gone against his base by endorsing boosters, look no further than editorial cartoonist Ben Garrison. The doodler’s devotion to the 45th President has been slavish, but Garrison’s opposition to the vaccine has also been firm. His latest comic book opus shows Trump aboard the “Big Pharma Vaccine Bandwagon” as he is booed by the MAGA-capped masses.

I never thought I would see the day when Ben Garrison would light Trump pic.twitter.com/6S89RL9UXz

– kim possible facts (@kimpossiblefact) December 23, 2021

On social media app Telegram, Ron Watkins – who many believe played the role of “Q” in the QAnon plot that made Trump America’s heavenly savior in the battle against the Satanic Democrats – sent a message on the day of Trump’s comments. Watkins slammed “the insidious global campaign of using poisonous injections to” save “every living man, woman, woman [and] child. ”Watkins did not respond directly to Trump, but subsequently urged the“ VF ”(or the vaccine-free community) to“ stay strong, ”“ never fear, ”and“ never comply. ”Two days later, Watkins was back to jabs and unvarnished hysteria anti-vaccine boosters as “subscription suicide shots.”

Lin Wood, the high-profile right-wing lawyer who has been a central player in the far-fetched legal campaign to overturn the 2020 election results, also spoke to Telegram after Trump spoke. Wood, who touted QAnon’s worldview and poses as a “public advocate against” covid shots, told his supporters to hold on to Trump to “recommend the” vaccine. ” Wood called the covid a “planned biological weapon” and cautioned against patience: “I think we the people should wait until ALL the facts are known before passing judgment on the president’s war strategy. and the tactics designed to achieve victory. ” (Wood’s call for patience fits a pattern. The Anons have long overlooked facts that did not fit their worldview with calls to trust a long-range “plan” the logic of which cannot. not always be discerned in the moment.) Later, Wood turned to Telegram, denouncing his trolls: “Looks like I stirred a hornet’s nest… Hornets mustn’t like the TRUTH !!! He again defended Trump: “You don’t have to agree with all of President Trump’s statements or the positions he takes…. Judge the whole world of President Trump as President… He loves America, freedom, and us the people.

General Michael Flynn, Trump’s pardoned former national security adviser, was on Telegram the day before the former president’s remarks, saying: “The vaccine doesn’t seem to work to prevent this covid madness, it seems in be the cause. ” Flynn appeared to ignore Trump’s endorsement of the booster altogether. The next day, he posted a link to a “news” article alleging that Bill Gates and Tony Fauci had been “charged with genocide” in a case before the International Criminal Court.

Larry Cook – a leading anti-vaxxer who once competed with Robert Kennedy Jr. in his online reach before being kicked off Facebook – runs the online “Stop Mandatory Vaccination” community. (Rolling Stone introduced Cook as part of this review of the cross between the anti-vax and Q communities). A QAnon follower and longtime Trump booster, Cook describes vaccines as “ poisons.” He lambasted on his site “Covid-19 Refusers” that “the deep state” seeks to “destroy our children by vaccination” as part of an effort to “inaugurate a world government and a police state for Luciferian domination total of every child of God. ” He ignored Trump’s approval of the vaccine – and instead used Telegram to promote a “potent zeolite detox” spray that is sold on his website.

While MAGA and the anti-vax leaders tried to excuse, reject or ignore the former president’s recall, some at the base of the far-right movement were not ready to forgive and forget, at the same time. instead, shooting directly at the 45th President.

A message posted on a popular Telegram channel dedicated to “controversial media” and “uncensored opinion” read: Trump and the Republican Party watch.

The message continued by asserting that Trump and the GOP do not occupy “high moral ground” on Covid and should no longer trust Biden and the Democrats: “Democrats are corrupt. Republicans are corrupt, ”the post read. “If you are still in this merry-go-round, it’s time to wake up and join us here where TRUTH and FREEDOM take priority.[sic] on party politics.

This sentiment was echoed by InfoWars host Alex Jones, who used his platform to criticize Trump for abandoning the anti-vaxxers fight. “Hell, we’re here to fight Bill Gates and Fauci and Biden,” Jones said in disbelief, “And now we have Trump on their team!”

Alex Jones collapses after Trump said he got the recall: Hell, were fighting Bill Gates and Fauci and Biden and the New World Order and Psaki and the Davos Group .. and now we have Trump on their squad! pic.twitter.com/fyEfx1OcFp

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 21, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-booster-shot-anti-vax-reaction-1275660/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos