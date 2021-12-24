Highly commendable Xis programs on China-Africa cooperation





By John M.Mtui At the opening ceremony of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held on November 29-30, 2021 in Dakar, Senegal, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed nine programs to implemented by China and African countries under the first three-year plan of the China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035.

The nine programs cover the following areas: health and medical services, poverty reduction and agricultural development, trade promotion, investment promotion, digital innovation, green development, capacity building, peace and security.

On December 1, the official blog of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania published a comment by Foreign Minister Ambassador Liberata Mulamula on the 8th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC. Ambassador Mulamula attended the Conference as the head of the Tanzanian delegation. Calling the conference a great success, Ambassador Mulamula said China’s decision to prioritize building pharmaceutical and vaccine factories and supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises was laudable as they are the issues that Tanzania highlighted in its statement, adding that they were relieved when President Xi Jinping pledged to help in these areas.

Ambassador Mulamula also said that China has emphasized and emphasized agricultural development to complement African countries’ efforts to eradicate poverty and pledged to provide more funding and appeal. to experts for agricultural development.

Clearly, Ambassador Mulamula was pleased with the outcome of the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference. In addition to what the Tanzanian Foreign Minister welcomed in her statement, the nine programs proposed by President Xi include the following key elements:

First, China will supply another billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Africa, including 600 million doses in the form of donations and 400 million doses to be supplied through means such as joint production by Chinese companies and the African countries concerned.

Second, China will help build or upgrade schools in Africa and invite 10,000 high-level African professionals to seminars and workshops.

Third, China will open green lanes for African agricultural exports to China, speed up inspection and quarantine procedures, and further expand the scope of products with zero tariff treatment for least developed countries (LDCs) that have diplomatic relations with China.

Fourth, China will encourage its companies to invest as much as $ 10 billion in Africa and encourage Chinese companies in Africa to create at least 800,000 local jobs over the next three years. China will also help African students find jobs through a new program called Job by Train.

There is no doubt that China has placed emphasis on areas related to the livelihoods of African peoples, including health, agriculture, poverty reduction, education and capacity building. These areas are in fact those where the most pressing needs of the continent reside.

Some Western media have reported that China has reduced its financial commitment to Africa amid growing debt concerns, saying Beijing has reduced its commitment from $ 60 billion to $ 40 billion in investment, lines credit, trade finance and special drawing rights. This interpretation is misleading because the sum of $ 40 billion excludes the cost of the billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines that China will provide to African countries. By the way, not all of China’s commitments have received monetary value. For example, in the green development agenda proposed by President Xi, China will undertake 10 green development, environmental protection and climate action projects for Africa. For this commitment, China has not given a monetary value, but China will certainly finance these projects, either solely or jointly with African partners.

In fact, it is incorrect to interpret any change in China’s financing pledge through the prism of Africa’s debt distress. It is more important to look at what the borrowed money is used for. . If loans are used for infrastructure that allows citizens to increase their productivity and create new markets or business models, and interest rates are kept low, it is not a bad thing to borrow a loan. large amount of loans to China or any other foreign lender.

In summary, the nine programs proposed by President Xi are laudable because they meet the most pressing needs of African countries, namely the protection of the health of populations against Covid-19, the reduction of poverty, the creation of jobs and skills development. The claim that China has reduced its funding pledge to Africa is not true because it did not include the cost of the billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be provided by China, and all the commitments taken by China have not received monetary compensation. value. _______________________________________________________________ Dr John Mtui is Senior Lecturer in the School of Economics at the University of Dar es Salaam. E-mail: [email protected]

