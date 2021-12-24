‘Satark and savdhaan’: PM Modi chairs Covid review meeting and asks officials to be vigilant





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review Omicron’s status and the readiness of health systems across the country. Prime Minister Modi said: “Considering the new variant, we should be ‘satark and savdhaan.’ We need to make sure that health systems in states, starting at the district level, are strengthened. support states in their containment and management efforts as part of the whole-of-government approach. “ “The focus should be on scaling up testing, speeding up vaccination and strengthening health infrastructure. The center should send teams to states with low vaccinations, increasing cases, infrastructure. insufficient health to help them, ”added Prime Minister Modi. Officials also briefed Prime Minister Modi on the emerging global scenario driven by the new variant, with an overview of increasing cases in countries with high vaccine coverage and the presence of the Omicron variant. He was also briefed on the technical note and priority actions recommended by WHO in the context of Omicron. The status of Covid-19 and Omicron in the country, including states reporting a higher number of cases, districts reporting higher positivity and a higher number of clusters has been presented to the Prime Minister. Details of Omicron cases reported in the country, including their travel history, vaccination status and recovery status, were also presented. Prime Minister Modi has also been briefed on measures taken since November 25, 2021, when the first opinion from the Union Health Ministry was shared with states. PM Modi was also briefed on the revised travel advisory for international passengers, review meetings with States / UTs on Covid-19 public health response measures, acceleration of vaccination, installation of oxygen supply equipment, etc. After the officials’ presentation, PM Modi asked officials to maintain a high level of vigilance at all levels. “The Centre’s strategy for proactive, targeted, collaborative and cooperative pandemic control should guide all our future actions,” the Prime Minister told officials. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Shri AK Bhalla, Home Secretary, Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (MoHFW), Secretary (Pharmaceuticals); Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary (Biotechnology); Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR; Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary (AYUSH); Shri Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary (Urban Development); Ch. CEO of RS Sharma NHA; Professor K Vijay Raghavan (Senior Scientific Advisor to the Government of India) and other senior officials. Also Read: Omicron Cases Cross 300 In India: PM Modi Reviews Situation, States Put Restrictions To Discourage Variant Also Read: PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting on Covid-19, Vaccination Status Amid Concerns Over Omicron Variant

