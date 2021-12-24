Former President Trump appeals to Supreme Court





Trump asks Supreme Court to block disclosure of White House files to Jan.6 committee

December 23, 2021 1:17 PM

Posted: Dec 23, 2021 1:17 PM

Updated: December 23, 2021 at 1:19 PM

Originally Posted: December 23, 21 11:57 ET

Updated: Dec 23 21 2:03 ET

By Tierney Sneed, Katelyn Polantz and Ariane from Vogue, CNN

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump on Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court to block disclosure of documents from his White House to the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, stepping up efforts to keep around 700 pages of secret documents.

The House committee, which is charged with investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to provide recommendations to prevent such assaults in the future, searches for the documents as it explores Trump’s role in the attempt to cancellation of the elections. This includes his appearance at a rally on January 6 when he asked his supporters to go to Capitol Hill where lawmakers were to certify election results and “fight” for their county. The documents are currently held by the National Archives.

In documents filed with the Supreme Court on Thursday, Trump called on the judges to conduct a full review of the case and he asked that while they consider his position, they stay the lower court’s decision allowing the disclosure of his records while they consider taking over the business.

“The limited interest the Committee may have in immediately obtaining the requested documents is paltry compared to President Trump’s interest in obtaining judicial review before he suffers irreparable harm,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in court documents.

Archives could answer long-standing questions about the riots

At issue were hundreds of documents, including activity logs, timetables, speech notes and three pages of handwritten notes from then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – documents that could reveal events inside the West Wing as Trump supporters gathered in Washington, then invaded the United States Capitol, disrupting the certification of the 2020 vote. The records could answer some of the facts most closely guarded against what transpired between Trump and other high-level officials, including those under siege on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Trump is also seeking to keep secret a draft proclamation honoring two police officers who died during the siege and memos and other documents on alleged electoral fraud and efforts to undo Trump’s loss of the presidency, the National Archives said. in court documents.

The fight over the documents stems from a lawsuit Trump has brought against the Archives as well as the House Committee, seeking to prevent disclosure of the documents. Trump argues that these documents should be kept secret under the former president’s own claims of executive privilege, although so far lower courts have rejected his arguments.

Thursday’s filing with the Supreme Court marks an escalation in the dispute, in which President Joe Biden has determined that withholding documents on the basis of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States. In a letter to the National Archives in October, White House attorney Dana A. Remus said the president refused to invoke privilege because Congress has a “compelling need in the service of its legislative functions to understand the circumstances that led to these horrific events “. “

In their documents filed with the Supreme Court on Thursday, lawyers for the former president said the House’s request for the Trump White House documents was “free from any valid legislative purpose and beyond the authority of Congress under of the Constitution and the Law on Presidential Files “.

Trump told the Supreme Court that the case posed “new and important questions of law that the Court should resolve.”

“Although the protections of executive privilege and the restrictions on access to presidential records are qualified, it is essential that future presidents and their advisers understand the contours and perimeters of this privilege and its exceptions after the end of a term. presidential, “Trump said in his request that the case be taken to court.

Arguments rejected by the courts below

Previously, a district court judge and the U.S. DC Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Trump’s arguments in rulings that supported the legitimacy of the document requests and the investigation more broadly.

“Former President Trump gave this tribunal no legal reason to reject President Biden’s assessment of the executive branch’s vested interests, or to create a separation of powers conflict that political powers have avoided,” he said. the DC Circuit said in its notice earlier this month. In its Dec. 9 ruling against Trump, the appeals court gave him 14 days to seek intervention from the Supreme Court.

In his request to Chief Justice John Roberts – who oversees emergency matters arising from the DC Circuit – to stay the appeals court’s decision, Trump said allowing the documents to be released before the Supreme Court does ‘examining the case would’ have a negative impact on presidency decision-making for all future presidents.

“There will be no further presidential transition for more than three years; Congress has time to allow this Court to consider this expedited appeal, ”Trump wrote in the record.

It was not said that Republicans should take control of the House in next year’s election and likely end the House select committee investigation.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

THE-CNN-WIRE ™ & 2021 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crossroadstoday.com/former-president-trump-appeals-to-supreme-court/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos