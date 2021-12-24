Connect with us

First cases of Omicron detected in Indonesia

Last week, Indonesia officially registered its first cases of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has quickly spread to Southeast Asia. The variant was finally discovered after two weeks in which the Indonesian government refused to impose urgent public health measures to prevent the arrival and spread of Omicron.

Workers in protective gear lower coffin of COVID-19 victim to bury in special section of Pedurenan cemetery designated to deal with rising death toll from coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi , West Java, Indonesia, Monday July 26, 2021 (AP Photo / Achmad Ibrahim)

The Department of Health has so far reported three infections with Omicron, all linked to overseas travelers. Spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi told local magazine Weather this week that the ministry had traced 250 close contacts of the three confirmed cases, including 10 people who tested positive for COVID-19. Genome sequencing is underway to determine if it is the Omicron variant.

The first case was detected on December 15. The victim had no recent travel history abroad and was a cleaning worker at the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital in the Jakartas Kemayoran District, a facility established in March 2020 to treat COVID-patients. 19 and quarantine returning Indonesians. from abroad.

The worker reportedly contracted Omicron with a citizen returning from Nigeria on November 27, who was quarantined in Wisma Atlet.

The next day, the government announced five more suspected cases, including three Chinese nationals at a hospital in Manado, North Sulawesi, and two Indonesians who had returned from South America and Britain. The latter two were confirmed as Omicron cases on Friday, after authorities completed genome sequencing. Both were also quarantined at Wisma Atlet Hospital.

The Department of Health was able to identify the five people and the first case using a specific type of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test capable of detecting failure of the S gene target (SGTF) , which is one of the identifiers of Omicron mutations.

The Omicron variant, after appearing in South Africa last month, has recently been reported in a number of neighboring Indonesia, including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the highly transmissible and vaccine-resistant strain as a very high-risk and worrying variant almost a month ago, warning global governments that Omicron cases could double. every day and a half to three days.

