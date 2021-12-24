Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects





New Delhi: In a veiled search of opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that their dictionary contained “mafiavad” and “parivarvad”, while for the BJP it was ” sabka saath, sabka vishwas “. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks during a speech in Varanasi after inaugurating and laying the groundwork for 27 projects“href =” https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-visit-varanasi-today-second-time-in-10-days-will-launch-22-projects-check- complete-list-here-1501465 “target =” “>inaugurate and lay the foundations for 27 projects is worth Rs 2,095 crore. This was PM Modi’s second visit to Varanasi in just 10 days. Without naming any parties, Prime Minister Modi said: “You all know what is in their dictionary, body language and thoughts: ‘mafiawaad’, ‘pariwarwaad’, illegal occupation of property. They have issues with the development of Purvanchal and even the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. But we continue to gain blessings, as their anger reaches the sky. “ Prime Minister Modi also lambasted previous regimes for seeing UP politics through the prism of caste, sect and religion. “Some people are hurt when I talk about the dual power of the dual engine and the dual development of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh. These people have only seen the politics of the UP through the perspective of caste, sect and religion and do not want the state to develop or have its own identity, ”the prime minister said. Prime Minister Modi also said that “the cow is a mother and is sacred to us”. “Those who make jokes about cows, buffaloes forget that the livelihood of crores depends on them,” Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi began his speech by paying tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion of his birthday. “On this day, the country also celebrates Kisan Diwas,” Prime Minister Modi said. Among the plethora of projects launched by PM Modi“href =” https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-modi-back-in-varanasi-tomorrow-to-inaugurate-22-development-projects-worth-rs-870-crore-1501439 ” target = “”>plethora of projects launched by PM Modi were Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul, a biogas plant in Ramnagar, a 50-bed integrated Ayush hospital in Bhadrasi, an interuniversity center for teacher training and a sewage treatment plant in Ramna village. After laying the foundation stone for Banas Dairy Sankul at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in the Karkhiyaon region of Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi said that milk production in India has increased by about 45% per year. compared to the last six to seven years. “Today India produces around 22% of the world’s milk. I am happy that today UP is not only the largest milk producing state in the country, it is also ahead in expanding the sector. milkman, “added the Prime Minister. noted. Spread over 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of around Rs 475 crore and will have a facility to process 5 lakh liters of milk per day.

