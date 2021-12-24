Trudeau is on Santa’s villain list, alongside Chinese, Russian leaders: poll – National

Forty percent of Canadians expect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be on Santa’s ‘baddies’ list this holiday season – and they think he’s more likely to wake up with a lump of coal than Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a new Ipsos poll.

Ipsos asked Canadians if a list of top personalities – from political leaders to CEOs to celebrities – fell on Santa’s “nice” list or his “nasty” list.

Canadians responding to the poll said Trudeau was more likely to end up on the bad guy list than the Chinese president, who heads the government that has detained two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, for more than 1,000 days.

The Chinese government has also been accused of committing genocide against the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region.

“It’s probably just a lack of knowledge of who (Xi) is,” Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos, said in an interview with Global News.

The poll found that 26% of Canadians would put Xi on the bad guy list, while 40% would do the same with Trudeau. Only three percent said Xi was on Santa’s “good guys” list.

“(Of) the people who have an opinion of him, the percentage that put him on the nice list is way lower than the percentage that puts him on the bad guy list.”

















Only 18% of Canadians expect Trudeau to be on Santa’s “good guys” list, Ipsos found. Vladimir Putin narrowly beat Trudeau on his likelihood of landing on the villain list, with 44% expecting the Russian president to get smut this holiday season.

“The leader of Russia is not seen as a particularly positive person by Canadians,” said Bricker.

But, he added, “Justin Trudeau is up there, in terms of notoriety and the difficulty he has with the Canadiens right now.”

While Trudeau and Putin nabbed the top two spots for people Canadians expect to see on the villain list, they weren’t alone. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg came in third, with 32 percent placing him on the villain list, followed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at 29 percent and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at 26 percent. percent.

When it comes to big tech companies like Meta and Amazon, they were once well regarded, Bricker said. But now “their motives and the effect they have on the world” are things that “people think they weren’t as responsible as they should be,” he said. declared.

“The public really love their services to a great extent. But the motivations of organizations and their behavior is another question, ”added Bricker.

As for provincial leaders like Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who 19 percent of Canadians expect to see on the villain list, and Ford, Omicron could be to blame for their slippery endorsement.

“Even a few months ago people thought we were somehow improving – and when you take away a sense of improvement and momentum, especially after the few years we’ve been through, that’s a real downside. for the public, “he said.

“I think it shows in what they think of the performance of their provincial political leaders.

Who makes Santa’s beautiful list?

Canada’s healthcare workers are the most anticipated on Santa’s beautiful list, according to the poll, with 54 percent of Canadians saying they deserve to wake up with a pile of presents under the tree.

“Canadians really see them as the champions who guide us through this crisis that we are going through, much more than they see politicians as the leaders,” said Bricker.

Top-of-the-list healthcare workers “shouldn’t come as a surprise,” he added – but there has been a major upheaval in this year’s good ranking.

















Each year, the queen “does very well” in these rankings. But this year, she was beaten by Canadian superstar Ryan Reynolds. The actor has fallen far behind, after healthcare workers, with 29% of Canadians expecting his name to be on Santa’s Hot List this year.

The queen, meanwhile, came third. According to Ipsos, only 25 percent of Canadians think she’s on the beautiful list.

“(Reynolds) should be very proud to be able to break into Canadians, not only in terms of being, you know, a leader in the entertainment world, but people really see him as a personal leader,” said Bricker.

“Maybe he should think about running for office.”

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam was fourth most likely to be on the beautiful list with 23%. She was followed by environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who came in fifth after 22% of Canadians said they expected her to wake up with a stocking stuffed with gifts.

The exclusive Global News Ipsos polls are protected by copyright. Information and / or data may only be rebroadcast or republished with full and appropriate credit and attribution to Global News Ipsos. This survey was conducted between December 10 and 15, 2021, with a sample of 1,001 Canadians aged 18 and over surveyed online. The accuracy of Ipsos online surveys is measured using a credibility interval. This poll is accurate to within 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, if all Canadians aged 18 and over had been polled.