



As usual, the Prime Minister of UK the envi one christmas message to the inhabitants of the Falkland Islands“class =” com-link “data-reactroot =” “>Falkland Islands, but the funny thing is that this time Boris Johnson“class =” com-link “data-reactroot =” “>Boris Johnson took advantage of the Argentina chicane. The greeting was published in the 2021 edition of the media Penguin News and had two central axes: the coronavirus and the dispute with Argentina concerning the sovereignty of the said territory. At the start of his speech, Boris Johnson congratulated the kelp because of the effectiveness of its vaccination campaign, which has made – in detail – that 97% of its adult population is already vaccinated. It’s one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and it’s something everyone can be very proud of, Celeb. After that, he projected what 2022 would look like there. So hopefully this will be a year in which the islands can fully reopen to tourism, commercial flights to South America can hit the road again, and your newly elected government can move forward with the work for which he was elected. In this context, he recalled that the war between the United Kingdom and Argentina for ruler of the Falkland Islands See you next year 40 to. In this regard, he said: It will be a year in which we can all properly remember the anniversary of the invasion, occupation and liberation of our islands. Then the Prime Minister pointed out that over the next four decades a lot has changed in the world, but he pointed out that one thing remains absolutely unchanged: the UK’s commitment to the Falklands and its people. Then he remembered the moment when General Mario Benjamin Menndez signed the act of surrender ending the war conflict this left a balance of 635 Argentinian and 255 British dead. The commitment is as firm as it was when General Moore accepted General Menndez’s surrender, he said. And ratified: I promise you that will not change. There, the Chicana arrived in Argentina: After all, 2021 was the year even the International Table Tennis Federation recognized, against strong protests from some, the inviolable sovereignty of the Falklands and Falklands table tennis players. wiff-waffles (reference to ping-pong). This commentary refers to the criticisms formulated by the Chancellor of Argentina and the Argentinian Table Tennis Federation when this international body included the Falkland Islands as a full member. Before that, the president of the Argentine Table Tennis Federation, Fernando Joffre, said: There cannot be two federations that represent our country. They could have done it under the British flag as well, but they presented it, and we don’t agree. At the end, Boris Johnson pointed out that the Falkland Islands are part of the great British family, and addressing the company he said: As long as you and your fellow islanders want to stay under the aegis of the British Overseas Territories, this is exactly where you will stay.

